GUN midfielder Nic Waterson was a runaway winner of North Bendigo's senior footy fairest and best award for the 2023 season.
Named in the best six in all but one of every senior game he played this season, Waterson marked a sixth team champion award across a career that has included North Bendigo and Maiden Gully YCW Eagles.
The classy wingman was also presented with the Steven Bennett Memorial Trophy which is voted on by members of the Bennett family.
Runner-up for the fairest and best was playing assistant coach and last season's champion in Jordan Ford.
A closely-fought duel for the goalkicking award was won by Dylan Klemm, 50 goals, from Ford on 46.
Reappointed senior coach Robert Bennett presented the coaches award to defender Tim Deveraux.
A multiple premiership winner at Strathfieldsaye, Jake Hall marked his first season with the Bulldogs by earning the most consistent award.
Most determined went to key defender Matt Gray.
Young wingman Riley Paetow was adjudged best in the finals series.
Another first-year player at the Bulldogs, Pat Bogers was fairest and best for the Damien Webb-coached reserves team which was runner-up to White Hills.
Ruckman Denzel Cooper marked a step up from under-18s to be runner-up for the team champion award.
A tally of 48 goals earned Jonas Somerville league and club goalkicking honours.
Most consistent was Zaidyen Richards.
Best in finals was Adam Wild.
Damien Webb presented the coaches award to Austin Robinson.
There were many outstanding players in the Bulldogs' run to win the under-18s premiership.
Joint winner of the David Roulston Medal as league fairest and best, Nathan Anderson was fairest and best in a team coached by Storm Giri.
Runner-up was Jett Grundy who also starred in the finals wins against White Hills and Huntly to be player of the finals.
Most consistent was Will Gilmore.
Jonty Hobbs was presented with the coaches award by Storm Giri.
The Ilsley name is famous in the region's football history, especially at Eaglehawk where George Ilsley was one of the club's greatest players.
At North Bendigo, Roweena Ilsley marked her return to the club by being fairest and best for the team in the CVFL senior women's competition.
Runner-up was Maddie Jelbart.
Most improved award went to Mikala Dillon.
The best defender was Ashlyne McInnes.
The team started the season with Jie Thomson as coach and then Ross Egleton took charge.
At Friday's awards function it was Egleton who presented the coaches award to Kira Gibbons.
Life membership was presented by Cameron Lomas to Brad Leferve, a long-time ruckman for the reserves team.
Also inducted to the life members club by secretary Shane McMillan was Jie Thomson whose many off-field roles included president, vice-president, coaching, and key figure for the junior club.
A newly-struck award was the volunteer of the year named in honour of Francis Boyd and Barry Martin whose links with the club stretch back to the 1960s.
This season was Boyd's 53rd season as timekeeper, while Martin's playing days for the club were followed by several key off-field roles, including secretary, and thousands of voluntary tasks.
The first recipient of the award was Chris Mowat, best known around the club as 'Nugget'.
