Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Midfielder Nic Waterson a runaway winner of North Bendigo fairest and best award

By Nathan Dole
Updated October 9 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nic Waterson has been crowned North Bendigo's fairest and best player for 2023. Picture by Darren Howe
Nic Waterson has been crowned North Bendigo's fairest and best player for 2023. Picture by Darren Howe

GUN midfielder Nic Waterson was a runaway winner of North Bendigo's senior footy fairest and best award for the 2023 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.