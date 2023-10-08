Three-year-old Aaron, the son of Bendigo residents Natasha Thomas and Matt McFarlane, was one of 48,000 babies born premature or sick in Australia every year.
Born at 25 weeks weighing jut 748 grams, Aaron spent more than 100 days in hospital after he was born
His twin brother Thomas only survived until 23 weeks.
Ms Thomas and Mr McFarlane were joined by about 100 people honouring prematurely born babies, and those that didn't survive, at Bendigo's Walk for Prems event on Sunday, raising money for the Life's Little Treasures Foundation.
Participants gathered at Lake Weeroona for a special ceremony, with Ms Thomas and Mr McFarlane reading a touching poem, before walking around the lake.
"It's absolutely fantastic to be here and see everyone coming out and give their support to Life's Little Treasures Foundation, and all the little miracle premmie babies that are here today and that aren't here with us as well," Mr McFarlane said.
Bendigo parents Sarah Bransgrove and Louis Rayner walked with their 18-month old son Louis, who was born at 27 weeks.
They said the support they received during their traumatic experience had encouraged them to "start paying it forward".
"We understand that everyone's experience isn't the same and we got to come home and we're so thankful for that," Ms Bransgrove said.
"To have the medical access and everything that we do and the support that we did was just incredible.
"We are just celebrating that, celebrating him. It was a big time for us. We're just here to have a lovely morning and celebrate the support we had."
Ms Bransgrove said the support for premature babies didn't stop once you left the hospital.
Life's Little Treasures helped families through financial assistance packages, educational resources, and online support for regional communities.
The Walk for Prems, sponsored by Baby Bunting, has raised $3.8 million throughout Australia, with a goal of raising $500,000 for families in need in 2023.
