Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo's Walk for Prems raises awareness for pre-term births

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 9 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt McFarlane and Natasha Thomas with three-year-old son Aaron. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Matt McFarlane and Natasha Thomas with three-year-old son Aaron. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

Three-year-old Aaron, the son of Bendigo residents Natasha Thomas and Matt McFarlane, was one of 48,000 babies born premature or sick in Australia every year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.