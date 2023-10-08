Superb start to athletics season for Hawks and Bloods

EAGLEHAWK and South Bendigo made a superb start to their chase for glory in Saturday's first round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action.
Day one of the 2023-24 season drew 119 competitors to the Athletics Bendigo Region complex in Retreat Road, Flora Hill.
Third in last year's race to be number one in premier division, Eaglehawk scored 46,226 points to be second in Saturday's standings.
Top team was Diamond Valley on 46,226 as Essendon scored 43,207 to be third.
It was a closely-fought contest in division two where South Bendigo scored 24,774 to lead the ladder from Nunawading on 24,085.
Bendigo Harriers scored 12,822 to be ninth in the division two race.
A tally of 1756 points by Bendigo University's team earned fifth place in division five.
There were many outstanding performers across the afternoon's action in Bendigo.
Points from an athlete's three highest-scoring events are added to the club's tally to determine Shield standings.
Best of AB's athletes in the Most Valuable Athlete award was South Bendigo's Kai Norton who scored 1283 points to be 21st.
Norton's highest scoring event was javelin where he hit a mark of 40.07 metres to earn 470 points.
Other disciplines for the rising star were shot put, 12.73m, 445 points; and triple jump, 10.63m, 368.
The Hawks' charge was led by Cooper Richardson, 26th in the MVP race on 1262 points.
Competing in the 16-years class, Richardson starred in the 100m, 12.13; 400m, 55.43; and triple jump, 11.61m.
Just eight points separated Eaglehawk's Daniel and Dave Chisholm as they scored 1239 and 1231 points to be 31st and 32nd in the standings.
Also in the top 100 of the MVP award from Eaglehawk were Charlise McQueen, equal 81st on 1099; Cameron Greenwood, 87th on 1089; and Catherine Monahan, 1063 points to be 99th.
Leading performer for South Bendigo was Rhys Hansen whose tally of 1257 points to be 28th in the MVP included a leap of 3.75m at pole vault to earn 446 points.
They are in their sixties, but Joan Self and Carol Coad continue to excel in many events.
On Saturday they scored 1190 and 1149 points respectively for the red and white to be 44th and 64th in the MVP award.
A mark of 14.63m by triple national shot put champion Emma Berg from South Bendigo earned the day's highest points tally of 507.
Best for the Harriers was Peter Clarke on 1099 points.
In the 100m dash, Eaglehawk's Taine Bishop charged to victory in 11.56 seconds for a score of 424 points.
Hawks' clubmate and multiple Paralympic gold medallist Tim Sullivan who races in the T38 class ran 13.33 for a score of 462 points.
Highs of the 1500m were the times of University's Abbey Reid, 4:47 for 494 points, and South Bendigo's Genevieve Nihill, 4:49.67, 452 points.
South Bendigo's Taryn Furletti dominated the 3000m to win in 10:13, 472 points.
Next Saturday's round of AVSL in Bendigo starts at 1.30pm at the Retreat Road complex.
