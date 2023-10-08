Triple treat for Toma as he and Humphrey claim Dogs top awards

Tom Toma and Cass Humphrey have claimed the top awards at Golden Square's presentation night.
There are few more significant honours than a best and fairest in a premiership season, and for the Bulldogs, that distinction went to Toma.
The gun midfielder returned to Wade Street from Central Murray Football League outfit Cohuna at the start of the season, still searching for his first senior premiership, having lost grand finals with Square in 2016 and Cohuna in 2022.
Toma found that elusive premiership medallion in 2023 and, in the process, confirmed his status as one of the best Bulldogs of the modern era.
It is his third best and fairest for the Bulldogs, having previously won the John Jones Memorial Perpetual Trophy in 2015 and 2017 during his first stint at the club.
Toma finished equal third in the Michelsen Medal in 2023 with Sandhurst's James Coghlan on 18 votes, which was six behind winner Noah Wheeler.
He also made the Bendigo Advertiser's team of the year at ruck rover, where he accumulated the sixth most inside 50s (87), sixth most score involvements (148), and ninth most loose ball gets (82) in the BFNL throughout the home and away season.
There was no doubt he was the Bulldogs' best midfielder.
He ranked first for Square in average contested possessions (13.32), inside 50s (5.16), hard ball gets (4.32), ranking points (136.63) and second for disposals (27.95) and clearances (6.21) per game.
Toma's best stretch of the season came between rounds nine to 11 when he racked up possession tallies of 40, 43 and 34.
In the round nine match against Kangaroo Flat, Toma had 40 touches, 13 clearances and five goals.
Midfield partner and young gun Ricky Monti came runner-up in the John Jones Trophy after his best season yet in senior footy.
The former Bendigo Pioneer and VFL player is the poster boy for a new generation of Bulldogs midfielders coming through the ranks, which includes Jack Hickman, who won the most improved award.
Jack Stewart is another Bulldog set to become a key figure at Wade Street over the next decade, with the defender taking out the Cyril Bourke Trophy (rising star).
Dashing half-back Jake Thrum won the coaches award while Ryan Hartley was named most consistent.
Tanner Rayner claimed the reserve's best and fairest ahead of Alex Jenkyn, while Pioneer's listed Jack McMahon won the under-18s, with Zac Wescott coming second.
Keely Hare was the senior women's football best and fairest.
In the netball, midcourter Cass Humphrey won the A-grade best and fairest ahead of Lucy Morcom.
Maddy Gerdes was presented with the netball players player award.
Elise Richards claimed the A-Reserve's top honour.
There were ties in B-Grade (Holly McPhee and Lindsey Andrews) and B-Reserve (Rebecca Ashman and Cassidy Porter), while Abbi Wells won the under-17s.
In other news at Wade Street, premiership skipper and club legend Jack Geary has taken on the coaching role of Toma's home club, Cohuna, for the 2024 season.
BEST AND FAIREST WINNERS:
FOOTBALL:
SENIORS:
Tom Toma
RESERVES:
Tanner Rayner
UNDER-18s:
Jack McMahon
WOMEN'S:
Keely Hare
NETBALL:
A-GRADE:
Cass Humphrey
A-RESERVE:
Elise Richards
B-GRADE:
Holly McPhee and Lindsey Andrews
B-RESERVE:
Rebecca Ashman and Cassidy Porter
UNDER-17s:
Abbi Wells
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.