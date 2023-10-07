A couple second in the running for a home have earned the keys after a "unique" end to a short bidding war.
A California Gully home went under the hammer on Saturday, October 7 at a short but exciting auction.
Two couples battled it out for the Gill Avenue home, but the winning group didn't end up with the three-bed, two-bath house.
Ray White Bendigo senior sales associate Darcy Quinn said a small misunderstanding lead to what he called a "unique" end to the day.
MORE NEWS:
"It's not a very common thing we see," he said.
"But in the end someone signed a contract, the sold sticker is up and there are some very happy parties involved, that's what matters to us."
The home on the 632 square meter block had plenty of space for any sized family, with large open-plan living, "generous" bedrooms and an undercover alfresco area.
Close to Eaglehawk Secondary College, the main shops of Eaglehawk, and only 12 minutes to the Bendigo CBD, agents said it is "an ideal purchase for an array of buyers".
Homeowners also have access to the California Gully Bushland Reserve from their own backyard.
Mr Quinn said there was a fair bit of interest in the home prior to auction, with at least 20 groups walking through the property.
He said said the sellers were "emotional" after the home sold for $390,000.
"It was a pretty emotional journey for them as they were selling a family member's home, but they're happy," he said.
He said the couple who purchased the home were keen to see what they could do with the potential.
"They were looking to live in the house themselves and renovate," Mr Quinn said.
"They're excited about putting their own stamp on it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.