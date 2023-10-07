The Kerala Hindu Society Bendigo was just one of the many performers taking the stage to show off their rich culture.
Bendigo's growing diversity were all celebrated in the Garden of the Future during this year's Zinda Festival.
The warm weather welcomed crowds in their droves who made it out on Saturday, October 7.
Zinda Festival is Bendigo's multicultural festival - presented by Loddon Campaspe Multicultural Services - that celebrates music, dance, food and cultures that contribute to the vibrancy of regional Victoria.
People could walk around to enjoy food from many countries of the world or getting information from the many stalls scattered around the garden.
Indian cuisine, bubble tea, Ethiopian, sugarcane juice and more food trucks lined the garden and attracted large lines throughout the afternoon.
All the while, dance groups, singers and more entertained crowds with performances traditional to their countries and cultures.
The Bendigo Chinese Association Lion dancers, Traditional Indian dancers, Bendigo Filipino Cultural Dance Group and more all took to the stage.
