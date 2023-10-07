Bendigo Advertiser
10 gold medals for Bendigo swimmers at Country championships

October 7 2023 - 12:15pm
The Bendigo contingent of Lauren Davenport, Marley Addlem, Angus Addlem (back), Owen Barnes, Jack Hocking and James Davenport (front). Picture supplied
THE Bendigo Hawks Aquatic, Kangaroo Flat and Bendigo East swimming clubs combined to win 25 medals at the recent Country Swimming Championships held in Darwin.

