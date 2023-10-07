10 gold medals for Bendigo swimmers at Country championships

THE Bendigo Hawks Aquatic, Kangaroo Flat and Bendigo East swimming clubs combined to win 25 medals at the recent Country Swimming Championships held in Darwin.
Included in the tally of 25 medals was 10 gold won by the Bendigo East trio of Marley Addlem (three), Angus Addlem (one) and Lauren Davenport (six).
Competing in the 16-years girls, Marley won her three gold medals in the 100m breaststroke, 200m individual medley and 50m breaststroke.
Angus won his gold medal in the 14-years boys 200m butterfly.
Lauren dominated in the girls 11-years age challenge events and also had the chance to swim a relay with Olympian and event ambassador Chelsea Hodges, with their team finishing second.
Bendigo East was also represented at the championships by James Davenport, while Bendigo Hawks Aquatic was represented by Jack Hocking and Owen Barnes swam for Kangaroo Flat.
As well as Marley's three gold she also won four bronze medals, while Angus also won a bronze as well.
Owen ended the championships with six medals (four silver, two bronze) and James claimed four bronze medals.
As well as the medal haul, the Bendigo contingent, which contested 24 finals, also combined to swim 40 personal bests, which included Jack Hocking knocking 22 seconds off his 200m breaststroke in the 12-years boys.
The Country Swimming Championships, which were held at Darwin's Parap Pool, are the premier swimming event for swimmers from regional or remote areas of Australia.
A total of 281 swimmers from across the country contested the championships, which were held over four days..
