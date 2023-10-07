Geary takes on new football chapter with support of Bulldogs

GOLDEN Square coach Christian Carter says outgoing captain Jack Geary heads on the next chapter of his football career at the Cohuna Kangas with the full support of the club.
Geary has ticked off just about every box possible at Golden Square, with his extraordinary career with the club capped off last month when he captained his first flag for the Bulldogs.
Premiership captain now sits alongside the six flags he has won for the Bulldogs, three best and fairests, three Nalder Medals as best on ground in the grand final, member of Golden Square's 200-game club, BFNL Michelsen Medal... the list goes on.
But it will be a different looking Golden Square next year without Geary in the No.9 guernsey he has been synonymous with running around, with the 32-year-old having taken on the role of senior coach with the Cohuna Kangas in the Central Murray league.
"Jack spoke to me after the grand final and indicated Cohuna was fairly keen to get his services," Carter said at the weekend.
"He has obviously been giving it some thought about moving on and trying something different over the past few weeks and I'm just rapt for him that he has got this opportunity to coach and he's going to take it on.
"Jack owes Golden Square absolutely nothing; I have been with Jack the whole journey and really appreciated everything he has done in terms of being captain of the club (for eight years) and his assistant coaching.
"I'm proud of the way he started as a junior and has basically ticked off every box there is at Golden Square and he goes with all our well wishes.
"He has done everything there is to be done here and coaching is something he wants to get involved in and this is a good opportunity to test the waters.
"I've got no doubt though we will see Jack back here at some stage."
Geary couldn't have scripted a better finish to his 220-game career at Golden Square when he not only skippered the Bulldogs to a six-point win over arch-rival Sandhurst in what was a thrilling grand final last month, but he won the Nalder Medal as best on ground.
Having spent this year playing predominantly off the half-back flank, Geary moved back into the midfield in the grand final and delivered an inspirational captain's performance, racking up 35 possessions, 10 marks, five clearances and three tackles.
"No doubt he's going to be very tough to replace, but life goes on and we've lost champion players in the past and been able to move on fairly quick," Carter said.
"He certainly leaves a strong legacy behind and I'm sure he won't be lost to Golden Square in the future."
Speaking on Friday after accepting the Kangas' coaching job, Geary said pondering the opportunity had been a welcome distraction in the lead-up to last month's grand final.
"It was just before the finals when Cohuna first planted the seed and to be honest, it was a really good distraction during grand final week," Geary said.
"They were pretty keen to try and have it sorted after our grand final, so during that week it was good to have something else to think about other than just the game because it was something I had been considering.
"I was probably feeling a bit more nervous about what I was going to do next year rather than the grand final and was probably a bit more calmer with the footy side of things leading into that game because I had other things on my mind.
"It does sound a bit strange now that I'm saying it out loud, but that was how I was feeling that week.
"All I've ever known is Golden Square and, hopefully, they can continue to succeed, which I'm sure they will for years to come with the young group they've got."
Geary takes over a Kangas' side that this year finished sixth in the Central Murray league with a 9-7 record.
