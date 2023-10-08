Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Theft accused Joshua Meagher bailed again from Bendigo court

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
October 9 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Meagher has returned to Bendigo court accused of more offences after his last appearance in August in the County Court. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Joshua Meagher has returned to Bendigo court accused of more offences after his last appearance in August in the County Court. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A young man who had allegedly displayed a "cavalier" attitude towards police was released on bail on October 4 despite recent offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.