A young man who had allegedly displayed a "cavalier" attitude towards police was released on bail on October 4 despite recent offences.
Joshua Meagher, 24, was back before the Bendigo Magistrates' Court after his arrest on October 3.
The court heard Meagher had "zero regard" for bail conditions.
Allegations were also made to the court that Meagher had previously told police, "I know you guys are sick of me because I keep getting off" and "I don't know how I keep getting off".
The court heard he also claimed he had a puppy he needed to care for.
He is accused of stealing a wallet with $50 and a driver's licence from the car.
He is then accused of breaching a bail-linked curfew after being intercepted travelling in a car in North Bendigo at 10.05pm.
The court heard he began resisting arrest and then started to run away before he was physically restrained by police.
A search of the car allegedly revealed a large hunting knife, a machete and a black baton - which Meagher said was a torch.
Meagher denies resisting arrest and said the weapons were not his own.
The court heard drug use was still an issue and he continues to use methylamphetamine and GHB.
Meagher has also had medical issues previously in custody including an incident when he required CPR while being transported between venues.
He was ultimately offered bail with his reaction described by his lawyer as "relief" which the police prosecutor disputed, saying, "that's not relief".
