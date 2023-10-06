A woman facing dozens of charges relating to unlicensed and dangerous driving was refused bail in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.
Over the past two years Rebecca Sue Jenkins has been charged with numerous offences, including speeding, driving while disqualified, displaying false number plates, failing to stop when directed by police, dangerous driving while pursued by police and stealing petrol.
The 41-year-old also faces charges of placing a person in danger of death, intentionally driving towards a marked police vehicle at speed with intent to ram it, and receiving stolen number plates.
The alleged offences occurred at various locations, both in and outside Bendigo, including at Echuca, Elmore, Quarry Hill, Strathdale, Epsom, Golden Square, Kennington and Kangaroo Flat.
The court, on Thursday, September 29, heard that Ms Jenkins was involved in a crash the previous weekend that was "lucky not to have killed anyone".
A collision reconstruction estimated the vehicle she was driving had reached a speed of 150km/h, according to the police prosecutor.
The impact of the collision had torn off the front half of the car, with its engine block sent bouncing down the road, he said.
The crash left a "catastrophic scene of debris", including shrapnel, on the road, which anyone could've chanced upon, the prosecutor claimed.
The accused had demonstrated she would continue to drive dangerously, he said.
"It's only a matter of time before a catastrophic incident happens," the prosecutor said.
Legal Aid lawyer Christine Callaghan said her client would contest a lot of the police case against her, particularly that she deliberately drove at officers.
Ms Jenkins, an Aboriginal woman with "a significant trauma history" and long-term issues with alcohol and drugs, was "at the beginning of a journey of rehabilitation", her lawyer said.
While she might deny a need for treatment, it could be that she needed it "forced upon her", Ms Callaghan suggested.
Ms Jenkins currently had stable accommodation, family support and a job, and if she were to be remanded, "there would be a complete failure of her ability to rehabilitate now or at any time in the future," Ms Callaghan argued.
However, Magistrate Megan Aumair said Ms Jenkins' driving offences were "escalating".
The magistrate said she had 10 charges of committing indictable offences while on bail in front of her, three of failing to stop on police direction, one of recklessly exposing an emergency service worker to risk by driving, one of conduct endangering life, and 13 of driving while disqualified.
"You are not willing to comply with court, the law or bail," Ms Aumair told the accused.
"I just cannot be satisfied that you would not commit further offences."
Ms Jenkins was remanded in custody to appear back in court on October 18.
