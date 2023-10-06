Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Rebecca Jenkins refused bail on dozens of driving charges

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated October 7 2023 - 9:53am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A woman facing dozens of charges relating to unlicensed and dangerous driving was refused bail in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.