How Is CFD Trading Taxed in Australia?

Understanding the tax implications of CFDs is paramount if traders plan to trade them successfully. Picture by Kelly Sikkema, Unsplash

Taxation of Contracts for Difference (CFD) trading in Australia has attracted considerable scrutiny as more traders focus on this form.



Given their cost-cutting benefits over traditional investments, understanding their tax implications is paramount if traders plan to trade CFDs successfully.



This article explores Australia's CFD tax landscape in 2023. Contract for Difference (CFDs) are financial derivatives that allow traders to speculate on price movements without owning physical assets; their profits or losses depend on any differences between entry and exit prices of trades conducted via Contract for Difference.

Tax treatment of contract for difference profits and losses

Profits and losses arising from CFD trading in Australia are considered assessable income or allowable deductions and should be declared accordingly. Any time you make a profit, you must declare this as part of your assessable income; conversely, if any losses occur, you can use them against future income as deductions.

Capital Gains Tax (CGT) implications

One of the critical concerns of Contract for Difference traders in Australia is Capital Gains Tax. Traditional stock trading may qualify for a 50 per cent CGT discount after 12 months due to being considered more speculative and generally held for shorter durations; CFD trading typically does not qualify.

Personal vs business investment decisions

What you pay in taxes depends on whether or not your Contract for Difference trading activities qualify as either business expenses or personal investments. When trading as a business, expense deductions may include interest on borrowed funds incurred, while trading CFDs as private investments might limit what tax deductions may be applicable.

Record-keeping requirements for CFD traders

Maintaining accurate records for Contract for Difference traders is paramount, from trades, profits, losses, and associated expenses to compliance with Australian Taxation Office requirements and strategy evaluation. Proper record-keeping will allow traders to assess their trading performance and any necessary strategies, changes, or compliance obligations with Australian Taxation Office rules.

GST and Contract for Difference trading

An essential aspect of Contract for Difference trading taxation in Australia is the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Financial supplies like Contract for Difference trading generally fall under input-taxed supplies, meaning no GST will be charged directly; however, no credits can be claimed related to making these input-taxed supplies. Traders should consider this when calculating overall trading costs and potential tax liabilities.

Considerations of leverage and margin considerations

Contract for Difference trading is inherently leveraged, meaning traders can control a more significant position with relatively minimal amounts of capital (referred to as margin). This can increase profits significantly while simultaneously amplifying losses. From a tax perspective, the interest charged on any borrowed amount used for trading CFDs may be tax deductible depending on various factors, including borrowing and the overall investment strategy of the trader.

Offsetting CFD losses

From a tax perspective, one of the primary advantages of Contract for Difference trading is offsetting losses against capital gains. When incurring losses through their trading activities, traders can offset them against existing capital gains they possess or carry forward these losses and use them against any future ones they might discover.

Tax residency and Contract for Difference trading

Tax implications associated with Contract for Difference trading depend on a trader's residency status and will differ accordingly. Australian residents must report all their worldwide income (including profits from CFD trading) subject to taxes, while only income sourced in Australia from non-resident traders will incur this obligation. Traders must understand both aspects of their tax residency status before engaging in Contract for Difference trading activities.

Tax legislative update

Tax laws and regulations are constantly shifting. This information reflects Australia's current Contract for Difference Trading tax landscape for 2023; however, traders should remain proactive by staying current on any changes that might impact their trading activities. Regular consultation with tax professionals can aid this endeavour.

International Contract for Difference trading and double taxation: Are they compatible?

Australian traders engaging in Contract for Difference trading on international platforms or investing in overseas assets run the risk of double taxation - when two nations tax identical income. Although Australia has tax treaties with many countries to prevent double taxation from happening, traders need to understand any local trading rules or regulations for those platforms or assets in foreign nations before engaging. Tax credits may be provided according to treaty provisions, but details will depend upon when paying foreign taxes in Australia.

Superannuation and CFD trading

Some traders might consider employing self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) for CFD trading activities. Although legally permissible, such activities must adhere to stringent regulatory requirements in line with an SMSF's primary purpose - retirement benefits to members - so any CFD trading activities must align with this objective and investment strategy of their SMSF. Furthermore, as CFDs pose high levels of risk that might not suit every SMSF, trustees should exercise caution and seek professional advice before venturing into this arena.

Tax planning considerations for CFD traders

Effective tax planning can assist CFD traders in optimising their tax positions and potentially minimizing tax liabilities. Some strategies worth exploring:

Timing Trades: By strategically timing their opening and closing positions, traders can potentially defer tax liabilities or take advantage of tax losses.

Utilising Tax Losses: As previously discussed, CFD trading losses can be used against other capital gains. Therefore, traders should review their portfolios to identify unrealised gains that make sense from a tax standpoint and pursue them accordingly.

Diversification: Although not strictly tax-related, diversifying trading activities is one way to help mitigate risk. An ideal diversified portfolio would consist of CFDs, traditional shares, and other investment assets that help offset potential exposures.

Tax professionals play an important role

Given the complexity of Contracts for Difference trading taxation in Australia, seeking advice from qualified accountants or tax advisers specialising in financial trading is highly recommended. Accountants or advisors specialising in this area can offer tailored advice while adhering to ATO requirements and helping traders navigate Contract for Difference taxation nuances effectively.

Future Outlook

As financial markets and trading instruments progress, their tax implications could change, too. CFD traders should stay apprised of any legislative updates, ATO rulings, or court decisions that might impact their taxes - continuing their education is vital to be competitive within Contract for Difference trading. Engaging in continuous learning activities and keeping abreast of industry developments is imperative in staying current.