Maryborough's indoor swimming pool will be closed for about 10 weeks next year to allow for a half-a-million-dollar upgrade.
At its recent meeting, Central Goldfields Shire Council awarded a $550,000 contract to On Time Development to upgrade the 25-metre indoor pool at the Maryborough Sports and Leisure Centre.
The upgrade will see the 25-year-old pool tiles and the surrounding pool concourse removed and replaced.
The work will mean the pool hall will need to be closed for about 10 weeks from March to May 2024.
Funding for the project has come via the federal government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program.
To meet the funding requirements, council must complete the project by June 2024.
Shire mayor Grace La Vella said the March start date would allow the pool to remain open for as long as possible for summer while also allowing enough time to finish the project by the funding deadline.
Cr La Vella said it was exciting to see investment in this highly valued recreational asset.
"As a Maryborough Sports and Leisure Centre member myself I know first-hand just how much this facility is enjoyed and appreciated by our residents and surrounding communities," she said.
"The reality is the 25-metre indoor pool is now 25 years old - the tiles have reached the end of their life and so it's time for a refresh.
"We know the many people who use the facility every year will miss having access to the pool while the project is undertaken, but it's a case of short-term pain for long-term gain.
"Once complete the upgraded pool will be more enjoyable to use and it will be preserved for the next 25 years to come."
The work follows on from upgrades to the Talbot and Dunolly pools during the winter ahead of the outdoor pool season opening on the first weekend of December.
"We also continue to advocate behind the scenes for the funding needed to restore the heritage-listed Maryborough Outdoor Pool so that it can be re-opened to the community again," Cr La Vella said.
Council expects to hear in November if a $4 million funding application to the Federal Government's Growing Regions Program for the outdoor pool has been successful.
In the meantime, works to rebuild the outdoor octagonal pool are progressing.
"It brings us another step closer to preserving this valued heritage asset," Cr La Vella said.
To complement the indoor pool retiling project, council is also undertaking design work to see what works are needed to restore the leisure centre's roof infrastructure.
Cr La Vella said council was working with the centre to finalise opening hours for the outdoor pool season.
