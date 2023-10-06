Bendigo Advertiser
Maryborough leisure centre's indoor pool set for upgrade

October 7 2023 - 4:00am
Indoor pool swimmers at Maryborough Sport and Leisure Centre will have to swim elsewhere when the facility closes for upgrades next year. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
Indoor pool swimmers at Maryborough Sport and Leisure Centre will have to swim elsewhere when the facility closes for upgrades next year. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

Maryborough's indoor swimming pool will be closed for about 10 weeks next year to allow for a half-a-million-dollar upgrade.

