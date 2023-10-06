What will Future Bendigo look like, say in 30 years time?

The world is changing. Fast.
Technology. Climate. Fashion. Food. Our great-grandparents would barely recognise some of the advances of the past decades.
But what will the next, say, 30 years bring. Especially around climate.
There is much written about our changing climate. Much written from a perspective of global change. I think many people care about the rising heat - and the problems it will bring - but struggle with where they fit into the jigsaw puzzle.
It can be hard to figure out what you, living in the Bendigo region, can do to help.
Or what impacts those steps will have.
FUTURE BENDIGO: READ ON
We've been working with the University of Melbourne's Centre for Advancing Journalism to look at some of this for the Bendigo region. It has delved into how our lives will shift, and how our environment will be affected - in essence boiling down the effects of a changing climate in our back yard.
This week we've looked at the shrinking habitats around Crusoe Reservoir - and the beautiful creatures that call it home.
We've explored the pond systems that act has a cooling mechanism, and how Dingoes could act as a pest controller were they to be reintroduced in the wild in Central Victoria.
The underlying message is that we are facing heat extremes that will change how we, and the nature around us, live.
We will need to adapt.
So what steps are you taking, be it they be for your hip-pocket or the planet? Let us know at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Juanita Greville, Editor
