Wine lovers rejoice - the Heathcote Wine and Food Festival is on again.
The two-day event will offer a smorgasbord of food and drink showcasing Heathcote wineries and local produce along with live music and children's entertainment.
A total of 43 Heathcote wineries will be represented at the festival with more than 250 wines available for tasting, including new release vintages.
There will also be 21 food and design producers offering everything from pizza to Vietnamese cuisine and woodworking.
Wine scavenger hunts will take place and other activities such as giant Jenga and lawn badminton.
There will be 10 live music acts curated by Bendigo Blues and Roots scene and children's entertainer Mr Mike will keep the youngsters amused.
The festival has been running for almost 20 years and has attracted crowds of up to 4000 in the past.
Heathcote Winegrowers Association events manager Jo Moody is encouraging everyone to come along.
"The weather looks like it's going to be on our side so it should be good," she said.
The Heathcote Wine and Food Festival is on at the Heathcote Showgrounds on the corner of Caldwell and Chauncey streets.
Gates open at 10.30am on both Saturday, October 7 and Sunday October 8.
The event runs until 5.30pm on the Saturday and 4.30pm on Sunday.
Tickets are available at the gate.
