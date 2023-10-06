Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Two-time Bendigo Horse of the Year winner Just Folk to debut for new stable at Flemington

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 6 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Bendigo galloper Just Folk will return to racing in the Listed Paris Lane Stakes at Flemington on Saturday. Picture by Scott Barbour/Racing Photos
Former Bendigo galloper Just Folk will return to racing in the Listed Paris Lane Stakes at Flemington on Saturday. Picture by Scott Barbour/Racing Photos

THERE will be no shortage of Bendigo-trained gallopers in action at venues across Victoria this weekend, particularly with the Bendigo Jockey Club hosting the first of its two meetings for the month on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.