THERE will be no shortage of Bendigo-trained gallopers in action at venues across Victoria this weekend, particularly with the Bendigo Jockey Club hosting the first of its two meetings for the month on Sunday.
But it's the return of a familiar name, no longer being trained in the region, that will garner plenty of interest from racing followers.
Formerly trained by Josh Julius, dual Group 2-winner Just Folk will have his first start for Cranbourne trainer Gavin Bedggood at Flemington on Saturday.
The two-time Bendigo Horse of the Year winner will make his return to racing in the $175,000 Listed Paris Lane Stakes (1400m).
It will be the seven-year-old gelding's first start since late May when he finished sixth in the Group 3 Lord Mayor's Cup (1800m) at Eagle Farm.
Much has transpired in the months between, with Julius announcing his retirement from training in early July and Just Folk being sold to Bedggood soon after for $199,000.
He will be resuming from a 19-week spell on Saturday, with a pair of jump-outs under his belt.
Julius, now employed by the Bendigo Jockey Club as part of its grounds staff under racecourse manager Wayne Tucker, is certain to be keeping a keen eye on proceedings.
Following his 2022-23 Bendigo Horse of the Year win, Julius said he was eager to see what Bedggood could achieve with Just Folk.
"I definitely know he is not done," he said.
"Gavin has got a terrific record with tried horses and I'm excited to see what he can achieve with him during the spring and the years ahead.
"(Just Folk) meant the world to me - he's the horse of a lifetime.
"In a perfect world, we obviously would have loved to have owned him and retired him to our own paddocks, but that's racing.
"He's certainly not a horse we'll forget; we've got plenty of photos of him on the wall at home and they'll never get taken down.
"There are many cherished memories of our time spent together in racing and there's obviously that family connection.
"He was bred by my grandparents and broken in by my grandfather Leo and then sent up to us for his racing career. And he obviously wore the family colours.
"Horses and people come and go in racing, but he's more than left his mark on us and we'll be keen to see what he does in the future."
The son of Magnus and Fast Ruby will be in new colours on Saturday - blue with white and orange hooped sleeves.
While he generally takes a few runs to get going, Just Folk has support at $9 in the early TAB market.
He finished second in this race two years ago.
The Matthew Enright-trained six-year-old will enter the race second-up after making ground from well back in the field in his return to racing at Bendigo over 1500m late last month.
Wertheimer, who was fourth in last year's Bendigo Cup, finished a close-up fourth in the Murtoa Cup last year, before going on to finish an unlucky second in the $60,000 Horsham Cup a fortnight later.
If all goes well, he will follow the same path to this year's Bendigo Cup.
The best locally-trained chances at Bendigo on Sunday look to be the Brendon Hearps-trained Samanth and Rod Symons-trained Makusha.
An exciting winner on debut at Swan Hill last month, Samanth will look to back up that impressive effort in the benchmark 64 for three-year-olds (1100m).
The Foxwedge filly will face tough opposition from the Maher-Eustace-trained Mantua and Hayes stable representative Arizona Activist, who won first-up at Pakenham in late August.
Makusha was an eye-catching third over 1300m when second-up at Bendigo, closing the race out hard to finish less than half-a-length from the winner.
The four-year-old gelding will appreciate the step up to 1600m on his home track.
Like Samanth, the Arthur Pace-trained Hay Cliffy will be chasing back-to-back wins in the final race on the program following a win at Swan Hill.
