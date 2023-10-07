Bendigo's 'best house' has hit the market, see what it offers

The' best house in Bendigo' is up for sale.
Sitting on nearly eight acres at Mandurang, it is the house everyone knows.
Boasting four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a four-car private garage, comfortable living spaces, a pool, a massive garden and a sizeable lake, this Mandurang home stands out for onlookers and passers-by.
It also has its own professional-sized office space.
The house, located at 7 Tannery Lane, is now up for grabs and Barry Plant's sales consultant Jesse Forbes thinks that opens up the opportunity for a buyer to nab something truly special.
"I think its simply the best house in Bendigo," he said.
"Basically when the owner met with the architect there was no squabbling over anything, they just wanted the best of the best."
The house was designed by local company Bree Architects and is a "unique" build for the area and city overall.
Sales consultant Georgia Salau said the first reaction of most people, including herself and Mr Forbes, on seeing the house was "wow."
She said the one thing which stood out among the lavishness of of the property was how - at its core - it catered for a family to enjoy.
"I think the design of the home it is important to note its not just amazing architecture but it has been designed as a family home," Ms Salau said.
"It is not just a thing to make money off of, they have built a family home for someone to live there."
Mr Forbes said the house would stand out anywhere if it was located anywhere in the state, including Melbourne.
He said regardless of whether the potential owner was a local or an out-of-town buyer, the property would make anyone happy to call it home.
"It is like something I have never seen before," Mr Forbes said.
"I have been to a lot of houses all over Victoria but this definitely takes the cake."
The house has been priced at between $3.4 million and $3.6 million.
