Plenty of new faces for start of Athletics Victoria shield season

THERE are many newcomers who will compete in Saturday's opening round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action in Bendigo.
Round one for Athletics Bendigo Region starts at 1.30pm at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.
A big afternoon of action includes sprint hurdles, 1500m or 3000m walk, 100m, 400m, 1500m and 3000m.
There will also be the 4 x 100m relay.
Field disciplines are pole vault, javelin, shot put, and triple jump.
After third placing in last season's race to be premier division champions, Eaglehawk will again field a strong squad.
A dominant force at the Victoria Country titles, Eaglehawk has plenty of versatility which is ideally suited to the Shield format of highest points from an athlete's best three events, and a relay added to the team's score.
Key members of the Hawks' squad of 59 for this meet include Cameron Greenwood, who previously competed as Cameron Smith, and was runner-up for the League's most valuable athlete award of the 2022-23 season.
Also in action for the Borough in this round include multiple Paralympic representative Tim Sullivan, throwing star Olivia Graham, Jorja Morrison, Taine Bishop, Annette Major, Terry Hicks, the Beaton siblings, and Hattingh twins.
South Bendigo and Bendigo Harriers will both compete in division two, and Bendigo University in division five.
A squad of 35 for South Bendigo includes triple national open shot put champion Emma Berg, rising stars Rhys Hansen, Kai Norton, and a 50-plus women's class that includes Trudy Haines, Carol Coad, Debby Kirne and Annette Curtis, and 93-years-young Frank Barr.
Just weeks after starring on the netball court for Maiden Gully YCW Eagles in the A-grade grand final victory in the Bendigo Bank Loddon Valley Football Netball League, Jayne Norton will compete in field events.
The Bloods are also represented by Aaron, Jemma and Kai Norton.
The Bendigo Harriers' squad of 17 includes Michael Preece, Seb Rossi, Jorja Hill, Geoff Jordan, Neil Shaw, Lachlan Carr, Peter Clarke, and the Evans trio of Caitlin, Eliza and Josh.
Saturday's round also features athletes from Brunswick, Preston, and some competing on invitational basis.
