Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

BDCA and EVCA 2023-24 seasons to get under way on Saturday

Luke West
By Luke West
October 6 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Flat enters the BDCA season as the reigning premiers. The Roos play Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park on Saturday.
Kangaroo Flat enters the BDCA season as the reigning premiers. The Roos play Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park on Saturday.

FOR the first time in 1301 days, two-day cricket will be played in the Bendigo District Cricket Association on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.