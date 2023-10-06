BDCA and EVCA 2023-24 seasons to get under way on Saturday

FOR the first time in 1301 days, two-day cricket will be played in the Bendigo District Cricket Association on Saturday.
After three years of all one-day games due to a combination of COVID precautions in 2020-21 and 2021-22 and rain playing havoc in the lead-up to last season, the BDCA returns to its more traditional format this season.
The 2023-24 season will be played across 12 rounds of nine two-dayers and three one-dayers.
Saturday's opening round will be a two-dayer in what will be the first two-day games played since March 14-15, 2020, when Strathdale-Maristians defeated White Hills and Huntly North beat Strathfieldsaye in a pair of semi-finals.
This year is also the first time the BDCA has opened its season with a two-day round since 2012-13.
Kangaroo Flat enters the season as the reigning premiers and opens its flag defence with a trip to Canterbury Park to take on Eaglehawk.
The Roos round one side features nine players from its premiership team of last season - Campbell Smith, Chris Barber, Daniel Barber, Kenny Beith, Adam Burns, Brent Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, Jake Klemm and Luke Wight.
In other round one games Huntly North Epsom plays Sandhurst at Strauch Reserve, Bendigo United takes on White Hills at Harry Trott Oval, Golden Square meets Strathdale-Maristians at Wade Street and Strathfieldsaye battles Bendigo at the QEO.
This season's first XI captains are James Ryan (Bendigo), Clayton Holmes (Bendigo United), Aaron Monro (Eaglehawk), Liam Smith (Golden Square), Ryan Grundy (Huntly North), Brent Hamblin (Kangaroo Flat), Dylan Gibson (Sandhurst), Cameron Taylor (Strathdale-Maristians), Ben Devanny (Strathfieldsaye) and Brayden Stepien (White Hills).
The BDCA board has made the decision to call off Saturday morning's third XI and under-18 games following the rain that fell earlier in the week.
"Unfortunately, due to the significant amount of rain we received earlier this week, it has become clear that many wickets are still not in the condition required to host morning cricket this week," BDCA president Travis Harling said on Friday.
"To give afternoon cricket every chance to commence the board has made the decision to call off morning cricket for this week.
"Instead, round one morning cricket matches will be played as one-day games next week. We believe that this decision is in the best interest of ensuring the quality of the matches remains high."
The BDCA's junior competition begins for "A" divisions next week followed by "B" divisions the following week.
BDCA FIRST XI TEAMS:
BENDIGO
Xavier Ryan, vc, Joel Bothe, Kieren Burns, Archer Carlile, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Kynan Gard, Aidan Goddard, Bailey Goodwin, Kyle Humphrys, Dylan Lovell, James Ryan, c
BENDIGO UNITED
Stephen Barrett, Harry Donegan, Clayton Holmes, c, Samuel Langley, Marcus Mangiameli, Wil Pinniger, Will Thrum, Mitchell Treacy, Riley Treloar, Ashley Younghusband
EAGLEHAWK
Angus Chisholm, Nicholas Farley, Fletcher Good, Daniel Major, Aaron Monro, c, Harvey White, Benjamin Williams, Joshua Williams, vc, Samuel Williams
GOLDEN SQUARE
Jake Higgins, Zavier Abbott, Scott Johnson, Tom Mckinley, Connor Miller, Dylan Robinson, Liam Smith, c, Jayden Templeton, Kayle Thompson, Scott Trollope, Lachlan Saunders
HUNTLY NORTH
Will Kennett, Kyen Burrill-Grinton, Judd Gilchrist, Shane Gilchrist, Alex Hand, Jarrod Harris, Shiran Thiwanka Kulathunga Mudiyanselage, Jack Wilson
KANGAROO FLAT
Campbell Smith, Christopher Barber, Daniel Barber, Kenny Beith, Adam Burns, Matt Dwyer, Brent Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, Jake Klemm, c, Luke Stagg, Luke Wight
SANDHURST
Ashley GrayTaylor Beard, Benjamin Evans, Dylan Gibson, c, Jasper Langley, Ben Leed, Jack Ryan, Zac Sims, Thomas Starr, Liam Stubbings, Ben Yarwood
STRATHDALE-MARISTIANS
Matthew Wilkinson, James Barri, Ben DeAraugo, Ryan Haythorpe, Sam Johnston, Jack Neylon, vc, Thomas Purcell, Jack Pysing, Cameron Taylor, c, James Vlaeminck, Grant Waldron
STRATHFIELDSAYE
Jack Stubbs, Jasper Cheesman, Chathura Damith, Ben Devanny, c, Pat Dillon, Jett Grundy, Kobey Hunter, Matt Newbold, Savith Weerasinghe, Aston Wilson
WHITE HILLS
Brayden Stepien, c, Caleb Barras, vc, Gavin Bowles, Riley Fitzpatrick, Ben Irvine, Rhys Irwin, Michael Nalesnyik, Angus O'Brien, Thomas Piazza, Max Shepherd, Nicholas Wharton
Meanwhile, the Emu Valley Cricket Association opens its season with a round of one-day matches on Saturday.
Three games will be played in division one with Marong hosting Axe Creek, United taking on California Gully and West Bendigo playing Mandurang.
The California Gully side features a name familiar to AFL followers, with former Essendon and Brisbane Lions' player Damian Cupido padding up for the Cobras.
Emu Creek, Sedgwick and reigning premiers Spring Gully have byes on the opening day of the season.
"We're expecting a really competitive season right across the board," new EVCA president Greg Bailey said on Friday.
"As a board what we'd really like to see is those teams that have been down towards the bottom for a couple of seasons start to push their way up towards the top four.
"But overall from what I've been hearing is it should be very competitive."
EVCA DIVISION 1 TEAMS:
AXE CREEK
Joel Bish, vc, Connor Bulger, Ashley Dixon, c, Blake Hodgskiss, Manish Singh Negi, Khushdeep Randhawa, Nicholas Ryan
CALIFORNIA GULLY
Damian Cupido, Tasman Fitzallen, c, Mark Hickman, Zachary Knapman, Marcus Mckern, Travis Nolan, Kai O'Hehir, Jakk Trenfield, Jesse Trenfield, Brad Webster, Aidan White
MANDURANG
Brannon Stanford, Dylan Achison, James Bailey, Phillip Berry, Linton Colclough, Corey Dickins, Justin Laird, James Pietromonaco, Bailey Rashleigh, Joel Renton-Keen, Beau Roy-Clements, c.
MARONG
Brennan Walters, Duane Anderson, Ashley Bayliss, David Blume, Reuben Cameron, James Falvey, Andrew Gladstone, c, Brodie Pearce, Amarpreet Singh, Edward Spark, Mitch Van Poppel
UNITED
Liam Oberin, Dylan Bailie, Mitch Blackman, Fraser Gentry, Joseph Hartney, Patrick Hartney, Tyler James, Trent McGough, Jayde Mullane, Dooley Niemann, c, Mackenzie Whittle
* At this stage due to the changeover from MyCricket to PlayHQ, cricket scoreboards are unable to be published in Monday's print edition. Hopefully, this issue will be rectified soon.
