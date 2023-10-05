TO SAY the Gunbower Racing Club is excited ahead of this Saturday's cup meeting would be an understatement.
The club has endured plenty of heartache and hardship in recent years due to COVID, rain and floods, resulting in the cancellation of the last three cups in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
It was also not run in 2018, leaving the former Mick Sell-trained galloper Penny To Sell as the winner of the last two cups in 2019 and 2017.
While a new cup winner will be crowned on Saturday, more importantly, the Gunbower club and community have their meeting back in what is expected to be a major boost to the town and community groups.
Gunbower Racing Club president Vicky McGillivray said while the town's population was only about 250 these days, as many as 2500 people were expected on course, with all marquees and private catering packages sold out.
General admission tickets are still available.
"We have had so many community groups organised to come and help us out on race day, plus we have 10 buses booked from Echuca-Moama," McGillvray said on Racing.com.
"So, everyone benefits - accommodation, buses, cafes, everyone.
"It's fantastic for our community."
After the loss of two meetings during COVID in 2020 and 2021, the cancellation of last year's meeting due to heavy rain and the state of the track was particularly tough, given the timing.
"We called it off on the Monday before race day; our community was just inundated with rain, so we had no choice," McGillivray said.
"It wasn't just the track that was underwater, it was the whole course.
"We couldn't get trucks in to deliver marquees; we couldn't do anything."
The committee's patience was again tested when the skies opened earlier this week, but McGillivray is expecting everything to be fine with plenty of sunshine forecast over Friday and Saturday.
"We had about 40mm on Tuesday night, which we thought was going to be perfect because the (track) boys were going to put that amount on anyway," she said.
"Then we had another 10mm last night (overnight Wednesday).
"But we've got some beautiful drying sun on Friday, so we'll see how it goes."
The track was rated a heavy 10 on Friday morning, but should improve, with the temperature forecast to reach 19 on Friday and 21 on race day.
McGillivray said she was pleased with the field sizes for Saturday's seven-race program, with emergencies in five of the seven races.
"We are very lucky, the trainers support us so well," she said.
"The fields are fantastic, they are looking really well.
"We can't wait."
The field for the $30,000 Gunbower Gold Cup (1800m) is headed by the Dan McCarthy-trained veteran Classy Joe, a two-time winner and placed once from seven starts on heavy tracks.
The nine-year-old will be first-up from an 11-week spell.
Other top chances include the Bendigo-trained pair Shultzy (Pat Cannon) and Aquila Volare (Toby Lake), while there is plenty of intrigue surrounding the Andrew Bobbin-trained Sign Seal Deliver, who is first-up after 26 weeks following a switch from the Matt Cumani stable.
Race day entertainment will include free activities for kids and live music.
