Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Central Victorians hit by floods offered help finding tradies

BL
By Ben Loughran
October 7 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It is close to the one-year anniversary of the Rochester flood which left thousands homeless. Picture by Darren Howe.
It is close to the one-year anniversary of the Rochester flood which left thousands homeless. Picture by Darren Howe.

Rochester flood victims still struggling to find tradespeople to help rebuild their homes a year on from the disaster look set to benefit from a new $2 million scheme.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.