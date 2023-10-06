Rochester flood victims still struggling to find tradespeople to help rebuild their homes a year on from the disaster look set to benefit from a new $2 million scheme.
The Master Builders of Victoria and the state government have reached an agreement to help find the desperately needed workers to assist in the recovery effort.
One year on, this new agreement will give those victims still struggling to get workers for repairs access to streamlined links to local plumbers, electricians and builders.
The $2m Connecting Communities to Builders program will see homeowners assisted in accessing registered tradespeople in a more timely manner.
Master Builders Victoria CEO Michaela Lihou said the program would help flood-affected people find tradespeople who are associated with the organisation.
"The Connecting Communities program is aimed at ensuring locals can connect with reliable tradespeople who are Master Builders Victoria members," he said.
Mr Lihou said Central Victorians struggled in the immediate aftermath of the floods.
"We know residents across the impacted municipalities, including Campaspe and Mt Alexander, struggled to connect with reliable professionals in the weeks and months following the event," he said.
"This was compounded by the sheer number of jobs for which tradespeople were needed.
"Importantly, the program guarantees a pipeline of work for our members in these regions who have been working tirelessly to assist in what has been a challenging time for residents."
The Master Builders were unsure of the scale of works needed to be undertaken in the local government areas or the amount of residents in need of assistance but were hopeful the scheme could go some way to addressing the backlog.
