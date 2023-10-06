Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

'Shame file' unfairly names Bendigo Special Developmental School

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated October 6 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BSDS principal Kirsty McAinch with school community member Leah Thomas and family support worker Meg Holmes. Picture by Ben Loughran
BSDS principal Kirsty McAinch with school community member Leah Thomas and family support worker Meg Holmes. Picture by Ben Loughran

A Bendigo school named in a media report this week as being on a "shame file" of schools where students with disabilities were mistreated was included on the basis of years-old allegations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.