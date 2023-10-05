An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman who has failed to turn up to a Bendigo court a day after she was bailed.
Bonnie Mcsweeney was released on bail on the afternoon of October 4 ahead of multiple scheduled guilty pleas and other matters in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on October 5, but she failed to show up.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard the woman was in her 20s and is a "self-confessed heroin user" who was unemployed and had been couch surfing in Prahran and Maryborough.
She had been arrested in Maryborough on October 3 for an alleged theft of car keys, which she denied, and five outstanding warrants, before the successful bail application the following day.
The court had previously heard she had failed to appear on five occasions and had previously committed indictable offences on bail.
Mcsweeney's most recent charges relate to an alleged incident on October 2, 2023, when she and her mother were travelling in a car in Maryborough with the victim driving.
The prosecution allege the vehicle stopped and Mcsweeney's mother grabbed cash and a bank card from the car.
Mcsweeney is accused of exiting the car and removing car keys through the front window.
The court heard allegations the victim had chased the two offenders, who were running away, before the mother threw a glass stubby at the man and he called 000.
Police were initially unable to locate the accused but returned the following day to a home where Mcsweeney was staying to arrest her.
The police prosecutor told the court Mcsweeney had inferred the complainant had "fabricated" the matter.
Other outstanding matters include a charge of criminal damage from January 2019 when Mcsweeney is accused of kicking a door and causing damage before turning a garden hose on someone inside a house.
She has also been charged over the theft of $54 worth of alcohol from a store in July 2021 and drug offences in November 2021.
The court heard her life is "rather chaotic" and her offences were "low level".
The prosecution told the court on October 4 it was "easy to stand here and say there were low level" before saying Mcsweeney may still continue to not turn up in court.
She then failed to appear the next day despite the court hearing she had been seen at a railway station.
