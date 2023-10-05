In a gym full of young men with large biceps, Helen Kostadinos stands out.
That doesn't worry the 79-year-old powerlifter though, who could probably lift most of the young men up.
At the National Drug Free Powerlifting Championship on September 23 and 24, Ms Kostadinos squatted 65kg, bench pressed 48kg and dead lifted 100kg. She weighs just 60kg.
It was her first competition since she competed at the world championships in Sicily in 2015, which she said she attended because she "wanted to go for a holiday".
The Italian event was her 12th world championships, with other record swagging stops including Germany, France, American and the United Kingdom.
She trains at Silverback Gym three-or-four days a week, calls weightlifting her "hobby", and is eyeing more trophies at a 2024 American championship after she turns 80 next month.
"I want to do one there, for that age group, and then perhaps I say no more," Ms Kostadinos said.
"But still, I love the gym. That's my problem."
Ms Kostadinos migrated to Australia from Greece in 1961, and came "straight to Bendigo".
"I've moved around a lot of places, but I love Bendigo," she said.
While Ms Kostadinos said it doesn't "make any difference" to her being the odd-one-out at the gym, she would love to see more older people get involved.
"It's important to keep muscles strong," she said.
"And you feel good. So that's it."
