The 2023 Elmore Field Days wrapped up on October 5 after three days of showcasing the best life on the land has to offer.
Heavy rain on day one eased into milder conditions on days two and three as people from around central Victoria and beyond took the chance to check on the latest machinery, technology and innovative farm practices in the agricultural industry today.
There was also something for the youngsters with reptile shows allowing them to get up and close to crocodiles.
Clydesdales and camel rides were also on offer at the annual event along with plenty of food and refreshments to feed the masses.
