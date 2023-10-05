Bendigo Advertiser
10 Barkly Street, Bendigo | Beauty awaiting a new chapter

By Feature Property
October 5 2023 - 4:30pm
Glenura: Historic gem in Bendigo's premier locale
  • 10 Barkly Street, Bendigo
  • Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 3
  • $1,750,000
  • Agency: Belle Property Bendigo
  • Agent: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949
  • Inspect: By appointment

Nestled on an 814 square metre inner-city allotment moments from Bendigo Health, 'Glenura' is a Victorian masterpiece that seamlessly blends heritage charm with modern comforts.

