Glenura: Historic gem in Bendigo's premier locale

Nestled on an 814 square metre inner-city allotment moments from Bendigo Health, 'Glenura' is a Victorian masterpiece that seamlessly blends heritage charm with modern comforts.
Recently updated with a sympathetic and minimalist design aesthetic, this stunning home awaits a new chapter in its long life.
The two-level Victorian home exudes character and grace, showcasing period features such as the original floorboards, ornate light fittings, decorative ceilings and leadlight feature windows.
The formal lounge/dining room has a fireplace and servery window, setting the stage for luxurious entertaining.
A renovated kitchen has black cabinetry, skylights, stone benchtops, Smeg appliances, an original timber mantel, and an adjoining dining nook/sunroom with gorgeous bay windows overlooking the garden.
The main bedroom includes a stylish, renovated ensuite and built-in robes. The further four bedrooms are all generous in size.
The flexible layout is completed by a downstairs area with two of the bedrooms, a sitting room, cellar, and ample storage space to cater to various lifestyle needs.
Practical features include a laundry and second bathroom, split systems, new gas ducted heating and instant hot water services.
Established verdant gardens are the perfect place to unwind, as is the return verandah with iron lace trim.
Enjoy the convenience of city living, with off-street parking via rear lane access (Stout Street), a double-length carport, garage with power and breathtaking views.
