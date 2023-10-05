Enjoy peaceful living near the city

Welcome to this charming home on a spacious 490 square metre lot, perfectly blending urban convenience with serene beauty.
The well-designed layout seamlessly connects the stylish and functional kitchen and dining area.
Both bedrooms are cosy retreats, providing comfort and warmth.
The outdoor spaces are equally inviting, featuring dual street frontage that adds character and accessibility.
Notably, the deck provides a captivating view of the cathedral and city skyline.
This property is conveniently located near the bustling Bendigo CBD, ensuring easy access to shops, scenic reserves, schools and public transport.
Contact the agency for auction details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.