Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

109 Olinda Street, Quarry Hill | Charming home in top location.

By Feature Property
October 5 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enjoy peaceful living near the city
Enjoy peaceful living near the city
  • 109 Olinda Street, Quarry Hill
  • 4 Bed | 2 Bath
  • Auction price guide: $575,000 - $630,000
  • Agency: Ray White Bendigo
  • Agent: Ella Douch 0447 404 377
  • Inspect: By appointment

Welcome to this charming home on a spacious 490 square metre lot, perfectly blending urban convenience with serene beauty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.