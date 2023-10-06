Empty diary? It won't be once you get to the bottom of this. Here is your comprehensive guide of what's happening in our region. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact us on: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone 5434 4470
Head to one of Bendigo's most loved markets this weekend. Celebrate local artisan stalls, live music, food trucks and more at the popular Moonlight Market. This market will include craft items, art, clothing, jewellery, sweet treats, a variety of food trucks, drinks and more. A friendly, cultured and inspiring space for family and friends to enjoy a great night out. When: Saturday, October 7, 3 - 8pm Where: Hargreaves Mall, Bendigo, VIC 3550
The Blues Guitar Roadshow gets rave reviews and standing ovations and it's heading to Bendigo. The show features Memphis bound Local Bill Barber, Anna Scionti, Geoff Achison, John McNamara and Andrea Marr, as well as John Farnham's long time guitarist Brett Garsed. The ultimate guitar celebration, 2.5 hours of live music jam-packed with some of the country's greatest blues performers. Tickets $55. When: Saturday, October 7, doors 3pm. Where: Four Seasons Hotel, 171/183 McIvor Hwy, Strathdale VIC 3550
Go back in time and have fun learning rock 'n' roll dancing with Rockin' '50s Rock 'n' Roll Club. Five week basic dance lessons, no partner required. Learn how they did it in the old days. $25 per person for five week course. Contact 0438 895 380. When: Wednesdays, 7.30pm-8.30pm (arrive 7.15pm on first night for registration) Where: The Bendigo Club, 22 Park Street, Bendigo
Sharon Greenaway is a local photographic and written artist. Her new exhibit This is Me... stems from here feeling fragile but also valuing life even more, grasping opportunities where and when she could during her cancer battle. The exhibit sees Greenaway focused on creating art from our regional wildflowers juxtaposed against the fragility of humanity, the flora near her home often the subject matter. When: opens Saturday, October 7 at 4.30pm. Where: Shedshaker Brewing, 5A/9 Walker St, Castlemaine VIC 3450
Whole Loddon Love is bringing live music back to pubs and halls in flood-affected areas along the Loddon River. The series of live music events on Dja Dja Wurrung and Barapa Barapa Country are supporting venues, musicians, event producers and crew, draw heavily from people with live music experience who reside and work in flood-affected areas, and will showcase regionally-based musicians. The shows are free for locals, affordable for those travelling from outside the Loddon Valley, and feature live music from a minimum of three acts each night, including artists from the local community. More information here. When: Kicks off Friday, October 6, multiple dates. Where: multiple locations, check website.
Swingers lace up those dancers shoes, and enjoy a night of grooving to Family Rhythm Dance Band live at the Spring Gully Dance's 65th anniversary celebration. Spring Gully Dance has run continuously with dancing every Saturday night since 1958. All welcome to partake in a dance and break with a delicious supper provided. Admission $9. Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705. Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Rd, Spring Gully. When: Saturday, October 7 at 7:30pm.
Gold City Poetry hosts Poetry Readings, with guest poet Christine Burrows. Christine originates from Aotearoa (NZ) and currently lives and writes on Dja Dja Wurrung Country. Her work has appeared in Cordite, Landfall, Westerly, Australian Poetry Anthology, Spineless Wonders, Grieve and many other places. Before moving to Bendigo, Christine was an active member of Melbourne's poetry community, performing frequently, and twice being a finalist in the Melbourne Spoken Word Prize. She is inspired by the natural world and by lived experience, finding pathways through trauma and loss. GoldenCityPoetry@yahoo.com. When: October 7, 1-3pm. Where: Reading Room, Valentines Antiques, 16-20 View Street, Bendigo, VIC, 3550.
Bendigo Comedy Festival's 5th year is shaping up to be the biggest yet, with an onslaught of hilarious comedians with extraordinary shows. Kicking off with the gala, eleven more hilarious shows follow, including fresh from Edinburgh fringe Gillian Cosgriff, winner of Melbourne International Comedy Festival's Most Outstanding show of 2023, comedy legend Heath Franklin, Alex Ward, Dane Simpson and more. The festival will also see the return of the local showcase, featuring some of Bendigo's funniest. When: October 11 - 15. Where: The Capital's Engine Room Theatre & The Cambrian Hotel.
The Soweto Gospel Choir are taking on an extensive regional tour of their new show HOPE, including stops in Bendigo and Castlemaine. Soweto Gospel Choir have received critical acclaim globally for its renditions of African American spirituals, gospel, folk and contemporary music. The new show HOPE takes audiences on a journey that includes South African freedom songs and protest music from the American songbook, including civil-rights era tracks, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin. Tickets available here. Where: Ulumbarra Theatre, 10 Gaol Rd, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: Bendigo on October 17, 2023 and Theatre Royal in Castlemaine on October 20, 2023.
The First Nations gallery Djaa Djuwima has opened of its third exhibition, Strength in stories: This is what we do, which celebrates the art of First Nations men, brotherboys and youth. Strength in Stories: This is what we do includes woodwork and wood burning, painting, body adornment and digital art. The exhibition showcases creative works from traditional to contemporary art. Djaa Djuwima is a dedicated and permanent First Nations Gallery on Dja Dja Wurrung Country. Where: Djaa Djuwima, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo Victoria 3550, Australia. When: Friday, September 29 2023 to Monday, January 22.
Bendigo is blooming, with the 20th anniversary of the tulip display coming to life across town. Since 2004, tulips have been blossoming at Rosalind Park, Eaglehawk's Conservatory Garden and the gardens along Pall Mall, with 3000 bulbs planted across Greater Bendigo, with about 25 varieties. Where: Multiple locations around Bendigo. When: Throughout spring.
Alongside the tulips, the city has created Bloom After Dark, a night-time trail illuminating the floral displays and using some of the illuminated sculptures seen at Rosalind Park's Electric Wonderland. There was also a "Bendio-gnome" hunt, where 12 gnomes have been hidden through the four gardens across the City of Greater Bendigo, for families to find. A Symbiotic Pulse kinetic installation in the front atrium at Bendigo Visitor Centre was created by Paul Fletcher, paying homage to nature and the Bendigo sign at the Rosalind Park piazza has had a floral makeover. Where: Multiple locations. When: Throughout Spring
The self-guided Heritage and Hidden Spaces Wine Walk - the grand finale of Bendigo Wine Week - sees the region's winemakers set up shop in hidden, historic locations dotted around Bendigo's CBD, including History House, Mackenzie Quarters, The Beehive and the cellars of the Bendigo Post Office. Attendees can choose their own adventure as they dart their way around locations usually closed to the public, as well as special "themed spaces", including a Rose Lounge at the historic Mackenzie Quarters. And if wine is not your favourite drop, for the first time walkers can sample local beer, cider and spirits.Tickets here. Where: Multiple locations around Bendigo CBD. When: Saturday, October 21.
The Bendigo Agricultural Show is back at the Showgrounds this October. Event organisers (and history tells) we can expect rides, show bags, exhibitions, animals, art and crafts - and all the carnival fanfare we know and love. Two big crowd pleasers are the dressage and the monster trucks. Children under 16-years-old go free. To read the show program and book tickets, go to bendigoshow.org.au or call 03 5444 4646. Where: Bendigo Showgrounds, 42 - 72 Holmes Road, North Bendigo, VIC 3550. When: October 27 and 28, 2023.
Find you flow at the Bendigo Yoga Festival, with a packed schedule over two days at Dudley House. Unwind as practitioners transport you to a world of relaxation and rejuvenation. Run by Yoga Festival Tribe, the group hosts attracts world class teachers to events across Australia and New Zealand. Best of all, find which practice suits you best with a range available across both days. More info here. Where: Dudley House, 60 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: October 28 and 29.
An annual event celebrating Australia's rich cinematic history. Each year the festival showcases a selection of some of the more acclaimed films from the back catalogue, including some forgotten gems. "As far as we know, this is still the only festival of Australian film in the world! We are excited to host this event to complement Bendigo's rich cultural calendar and hope to attract Victorians from all over the state," Martin Myles, Star Cinema Business Manager. Where: Star Cinema, Town Hall, Peg Leg Rd, Eaglehawk VIC 3556. When: November 3 - 5.
The best selling author of the book Boy Swallows Universe will appear in Castlemaine, where he will discuss his new book, Lola in the Mirror. Trent Dalton, whose other work includes All our Shimmering Skies and Love Stories, will be in conversation with Astrid Edwards and will also sign books. Book here. Where: Phee Broadway Theatre, 212 Barker St, Castlemaine VIC 3450 When: Saturday, October 14, 2 - 4pm.
Shared Reading is an immersive adventure, a space where people from all walks of life gather in small groups to listen to a story or a poem. We read slowly to allow space for our responses to emerge and to share, discovering the narratives within all of us, finding and speaking our own truth. For bookings, please click here. For enquiries, please email Juliane Roemhild at J.Roemhild@latrobe.edu.au. When: Every Monday from 10am until 11.30am - starting August 28 Where: La Trobe University Bendigo campus library
This immersive workshop will introduce you to the basics of food photography, guided by two creative professionals. Iron chef Shellie and Ewen will begin with a discussion on gear and lighting before walking you through hands-on sessions to capture, style, process and print your own food photos. Gain real-world skills to apply to your commercial work, and learn simple lighting setups to achieve great results in a wide variety of settings. To book click here. Where: RACV Goldfields Resort, 1500 Midland Hwy, Creswick When: Saturday, September 23 10am - 3pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Castlemaine farmers market has kicked it up a notch from your average market, displaying some of the finest produce from across the region. You'll find local cheeses, meats, fruits and much more at this family friendly event. Where: Alongside Castlemaine Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine. When: The first Sunday of each month, 9am to 1pm (except January).
Pick up some goods made with love this week at Kangaroo Flat's Handmade Market. The market is held monthly to showcase the creative people in and around Central Victoria, with a motto of 'if you bake it, if you grow it, you can sell it', this market is filled with handcrafted, handmade and homegrown goods. Prepare yourself for a day full of treats. For further information, visit thehandmademarketbendigo.com Where: Rotary Park, Kangaroo Flat, opposite APCO service station. When: The first Saturday of every month, 9am to 2pm.
