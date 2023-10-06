A central Victorian father accused of domestic violence offences and an attack at a children's football practice session has been released on bail 300km away from the victims.
The man has been charged with offences including committing an indictable offence on bail, making a threat to kill, affray and multiple counts each of unlawful assault and making a threat to inflict serious injuries.
He has not entered a plea in response to these charges.
The court heard the 34-year-old man had been arrested after an alleged violent attack on his former partner and one of his children.
In a small regional town, on September 29, the man is accused of banging on the door of a caravan at the back of the family's property. The alleged victims were inside the caravan.
He then allegedly banged on the door with a tree branch, and when his former partner emerged he punched her with his fist in the head.
The court heard the man then allegedly used a wood splitter to strike the caravan while the woman and child were back inside the caravan.
The court was told he then went inside and allegedly returned with a large carving knife while the victims attempted to run away.
The man allegedly pursued them, riding on a bike, and when he caught up with the woman he threatened to burn or trash the house if the woman did not return to the property.
She walked back to the property with him, fearful for her safety.
The man has also been charged after an alleged violent attack on three victims at a children's football training session on May 11, 2023.
He is accused of confronting the first victim and punching him 12 times before approaching that victim's children and making threats to inflict serious injury.
Bail was granted, despite police and the family members expressing fears about the man's behaviour.
The court heard the man has a number of relevant recent priors including in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2016.
He was released to live in Melbourne with his mother and step-father.
His mother told the court she "did not intend to take any crap" and she would call the police if he stepped out of line.
The man has been banned from visiting anywhere within 50km of the small town where his victims live.
