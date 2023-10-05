Getting on in years? Check out these Bendigo Seniors Festival events

If you're a little longer in the tooth, this week is all about you.
Here are some events to check out:
Come along to the South Bendigo Bowls Club for an afternoons of bowling, with coaching by experience bowlers. Just make sure you were flat shoes. Free. Contact Gary at sbbc@bigpond.net.au. Where: South Bendigo Bowls Club, 50 Palmerston Street, Quarry Hill. When: Friday, October 6, 2-5pm.
Wendy Stapleton presents a tribute to the songs and career of Dusty Springfield, taking the audience on a colourful journey through all the hits or the '60s, '70s, '80s and '90s that made Dusty a household name. Before the show, a Djaara Traditional Owner will present a Welcome to Country with a didgeridoo performance. Tickets $8 via Capital Box Office. Where: The Capital, 50 View Street, Bendigo When: Friday, October 6, doors 10am for 11am start.
Come along to Silver Rainbow Flicks to watch LGBT comedy cult film classics The Birdcage and But I'm a Cheerleader, and meet other LGBT seniors over a delicious afternoon tea. Bookings required for catering, contact Ruth on 1300 002 642 or r.ford@bendigo.vic.gov.au. Where: La Trobe Art Institute, 121 View Street, Bendigo When: Saturday: October 7, 1 - 5pm.
Feeling overwhelmed? This event hopes to simplify the world of aged car systems with presentations by Intereach, Seniors Rights Victoria and Salvation Army Care Finder Program. Refreshments provided. Free. Contact Intereach Aged Care Links on 1300 488 226 or agedcareintakes@intereach.com.au Where: Central Deborah Gold Mine Conference Room, 177-183 High Street, Bendigo When: Friday, October 6, 10.30am.
Country Women's Association will host a morning tea with craft activity if you're feeling crafty, in the spirit of meeting old and new friends. Contact Pam on 0417 354 364. Donation appreciated. Where: Old Church on the Hill, 36 Russell Street, Quarry Hill. When: Friday, October 6, 10.30am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.