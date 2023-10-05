A series of concerts organised to support flood-affected communities in the Loddon Valley kicks off this weekend with pub gigs over three days in Pyramid Hill, Boort and Newbridge.
Billed as "joyful and rollicking" events that will bring communities together and acknowledge the tough times they have been through, the Whole Loddon Love shows are free for locals, and - at $15 a ticket - affordable for others.
Each gig features music from a minimum of three acts, and will include artists from the local community, where they are available, with money raised to be donated to organisations helping to support flood recovery.
According to organisers, the artists performing at Whole Loddon Love "hold regional Victoria close to their hearts", and are all excited to be hitting country pubs and community halls in support of the locals and each other.
Featuring at all three of this weekend's shows is Central Goldfields musician Dan Kelly, who has released five albums and played with a range of big-name acts, including Paul Kelly, Spencer P Jones and Kasey Chambers, and brags about having eaten pretzels with Leonard Cohen.
On Friday at Pyramid Hill's Victoria Hotel and on Saturday at the Railway in Boort he will be joined by Queenie, "the trash queen alter-ego of Melbourne musician Eloise Thetford".
Also playing at Boort, and in Newbridge on Sunday, is "Victoria's answer to a full-tilt New Orleans/Tex Mex party band" the Jess Parker Band.
The following weekend, October 14 and 15, will see Whole Loddon Love spreads to the Bridgewater Hotel on Saturday and the Baringhup Hall on Sunday, with award-winning contemporary folk duo The Maes and anthemic folk pop group the Felicity Cripps Band joining the other acts on the bill.
The mini-festival has been organised through the Live Music for Flood Recovery Program, which is supported by Music Victoria and the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria, with support also from Loddon and Mount Alexander shire councils.
According to Music Victoria, the Live Music for Flood Recovery Program has supported many events already this year, from small gigs in pubs by local musicians, to large-scale festivals and community events.
On October 14 it will see the staging of all-day event Rochella at the Rochester Recreation Reserve which will feature Joe Camilleri and the Black Sorrows and Cash Savage and the Last Drinks.
The venues and times are:
