Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Whole Loddon Love bringing live music to flood-affected towns

JD
By Jenny Denton
October 5 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melbourne act Queenie is on the bill at Whole Loddon Love flood-recover music festival this weekend.
Melbourne act Queenie is on the bill at Whole Loddon Love flood-recover music festival this weekend.

A series of concerts organised to support flood-affected communities in the Loddon Valley kicks off this weekend with pub gigs over three days in Pyramid Hill, Boort and Newbridge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.