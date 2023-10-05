A spate of suspicious fires has left Bendigo police looking for answers from the public.
Bendigo Crime Investigation Unit detectives are looking for information after three fires were lit in Long Gully last month.
The fires were set along the Long Gully Walking Track between 3pm and 3.30pm on Saturday, September 23.
MORE NEWS:
The first was on the trail between Pearl Place and Winze Court, the second near Eaglehawk Road and the third was near Whip Court.
Police said the fires did not take hold and were quickly extinguished.
Detectives have been told a male wearing a navy blue singlet with a white stripe on the side and shorts was seen in the area at the time of the fires.
Anyone who witnessed any of these incidents, with CCTV or any other footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.