Being part of a the painting at the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion has made Guy Lawson the "luckiest artist in the world".
Mr Lawson is one in a rotating group of volunteer artists working to get what will be a 20 metre by 20 metre Kalachakra Mandala to cover the ceiling of the temple.
Made up of 100 2mx2m panels, the Kalachakra Mandala is a colourful artwork which symbolises the universe through a range of geometric symbols and colours.
"It's going to be ... just wow," Mr Lawson said.
Since April, the team has worked five days a week to paint the pre-etched panels and have so far completed 25 all together.
"We've had to spend time in the design phase and of course will be getting the ceiling itself ready to have the pieces attached to," Mr Lawson said.
"We want to have if finished by March 2025."
The long-term project was one of many on the go at the Stupa, Mr Lawson said.
"I think we have about 100 years worth of projects either in the works or in the plans," he said.
"It allows us to keep adding to this beautiful place and will go on way beyond my lifetime."
Mr Lawson, who lives onsite at the Stupa and co-ordinates the project, said it was an "honour" to be a part of such a project.
"It's such a monumental piece I could never have done on my own, so to be able to look up and see something you've been a part of is going to be amazing," he said.
Mr Lawson said any artists looking to take part was welcome to join.
"We'd love for you to come for a chat and join us," he said.
The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion can be found at 25 Sandhurst Town Road, Myers Flat and more information can be found at stupa.org.au
