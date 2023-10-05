After being postponed by COVID-19 lockdowns in 2021 and flooding in 2022, the Loddon Valley Arts Trail is finally set to go ahead.
With 20 venues and more than 40 exhibiting artists participating, the inaugural Loddon Valley Arts Trail is ready to colour the Loddon Shire with artistic flair, creativity and a whole lot of fun.
There are children's art activities and a live mural painting in Pyramid Hill, workshops and high tea in Wedderburn, Devonshire teas and local picnic boxes in Inglewood and a huge array of fabulous art across the shire.
Loddon Shire mayor Dan Straub said the event would bring visitors to the Loddon Valley from all over Victoria.
"After previous attempts being thwarted due to COVID-19 and flooding, it's really positive to see this event being staged in 2023 and having so many participants and businesses involved," he said.
"Not only does the Loddon Valley Arts Trail support local creatives, businesses and our communities, it showcases our shire and townships to hundreds of visitors.
"Together with council, I thank and acknowledge the Inglewood Community Neighbourhood House for its leadership and collaboration on this event, ensuring the Loddon Valley Arts Trail brings maximum benefit to our local economy and communities across the shire."
Everyone is invited to come along and discover all the creative treasures and natural wonders the region has to offer.
The Loddon valley Arts Trail is on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8.
Visit loddonvalleyartstrail.com.au for further details including participating artists, hospitality and event highlights, venue listing and trail map.
