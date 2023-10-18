After a wait of several years Castlemaine Secondary College has finally opened a wellbeing garden.
Incorporating natural stone as well as native plants and grassed areas, the garden has been designed to give students an opportunity for mindful reflection in the outdoors.
The green space was opened earlier this month by member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards, who said it would provide students who needed it a chance to "self-regulate" and re-engage with learning.
It would complement existing wellbeing spaces in the school, Ms Edwards said.
Funding of $70,000 for the project had come from the government's Inclusive Schools Fund, set up to provide inclusive play areas, sensory gardens and outdoor learning areas to support students with disabilities and additional needs.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Principal Justin Hird said he was very pleased with the result of the project, which had been delayed by the pandemic.
"It's great," he said. "And it's been really well used by the students since they came back after the holidays."
The garden was created in what was previously "a bit of unutilised space" - "It was just bark chips, just a blank canvas" - he said.
On the aim of increasing inclusivity at the school, the principal said: "We're really focused on building a culture of high expectations."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.