BDCA SEASON PREVIEW PART 1 - Goers, Dogs, Power, Roos, Dragons

THE 2023-24 Bendigo District Cricket Association season hits off on Saturday.
In the first part of our season preview we take a look at how Bendigo, Golden Square, Huntly North, Kangaroo Flat and Sandhurst are shaping up.
Captain: James Ryan.
Last season: 4th (10-8, 1.03%).
Reigning BDCA Cricketer of the Year James Ryan assumes the reins again as captain of the Goers, who will be aiming to improve on last year's fourth-place finish when they bowed out to Strathfieldsaye in the elimination final.
Only departure from last season's first XI core is all-rounder Declan Slingo, while a pair of all-rounders are arrivals in Kieren Burns and Archer Carlile from Echuca.
Burns, who has previously played with the Goers, returns to Bendigo from Kangaroo Flat and will get the chance to open the batting alongside Xavier Ryan.
Class No.3 batsman James Ryan will again shape as one of the most sought-after wickets in the competition after compiling 698 runs last season at an average of 46.5.
With the ball Ryan is excited by what the pacy Kynan Gard can produce with more opportunities this season.
"On his day Kynan is potentially one of the quickest bowlers in the competition; he is fully committed to getting the best out of himself this year, so he will be big for us. And Bailey Goodwin just keeps getting better each year, so we expect him to bowl a lot of overs this year," Ryan said.
The Goers' front-line bowling attack will be led by the quartet of Goodwin, Gard, Nathan Fitzpatrick and Dylan Johnstone, with spin options in Kyle Humphrys and leggie's Malin Adikari, who is likely to miss most of the first half of the season, and James Ryan.
Fixture:
Rd 1: vs Strathfieldsaye (a).
Rd 2: vs Golden Square (h).
Rd 3: vs Eaglehawk (a).
Rd 4: vs Bendigo United (h).
Rd 5: vs Huntly North (a).
Rd 6 (1 day): vs Strathfieldsaye (h).
Rd 7 (1 day): vs Bendigo United (a).
Rd 8 (1 day): vs Kangaroo Flat (a).
Rd 9: vs White Hills (h).
Rd 10: vs Kangaroo Flat (h).
Rd 11: vs Strathdale-Maristians (a).
Rd 12: vs Sandhurst (h).
Last season's standouts:
RUNS:
James Ryan - 698 @ 46.5.
Kyle Humphrys - 445 @ 26.1.
Xavier Ryan - 355 @ 19.7.
WICKETS:
Dylan Johnstone - 28 @ 19.9.
Kyle Humphrys - 21 @ 22.8.
Bailey Goodwin - 20 @ 28.6.
Captain: Liam Smith.
Last season: 7th (7-9-1, 0.73%).
Golden Square will be striving for a more consistent season after last year's roller-coaster ride ended in the Bulldogs finishing seventh.
Pleasingly for the Bulldogs is they have been able to retain their entire first XI core of last season, while there should be more pressure for spots with a number of arrivals.
After missing last season with a knee injury bowler Dylan Robinson (17 wickets in 2021-22) returns for Square, while fellow bowler Corey Van Aken is also resuming.
Having missed last season with a broken leg opening bowler Daniel Whiting has made the move to Wade Street from Emu Valley club West Bendigo, while the Bridgewater pair of Tom (opening batsman) and Harry (left-arm medium pacer) McKinley have also joined the club, as has batsman Josh Simpson from Huntly North.
Leading the Bulldogs as captain for a fifth season is all-rounder Liam Smith.
With the likes of Smith, fellow gun all-rounder Scott Trollope, veteran Scott Johnson - who is closing in on 400 club games - and keeper Jake Higgins the Bulldogs have an experienced quartet to lead the way in their push for finals.
"The recruits we've got will certainly put pressure on our A grade side for spots, which is something we haven't had over the past few years. I see that as where a lot of our improvement will come from," Smith said.
Fixture:
Rd 1: v Strathdale-Maristians (h).
Rd 2: v Bendigo (a).
Rd 3: v Strathfieldsaye (h).
Rd 4: v Sandhurst (a).
Rd 5: v Eaglehawk (a).
Rd 6 (1 day): v Strathdale-Maristians (a).
Rd 7 (1 day): v Sandhurst (h).
Rd 8 (1 day): v Huntly North (h).
Rd 9: v Bendigo United (h).
Rd 10: v Huntly North (a).
Rd 11: v White Hills (a).
Rd 12: v Kangaroo Flat (h).
Last season's standouts:
RUNS:
Liam Smith - 473 @ 36.6.
Scott Trollope - 368 @ 24.5.
Jack Keating - 261 @ 17.4.
WICKETS:
Scott Trollope - 26 @ 24.8.
Connor Miller - 18 @ 26.6.
Liam Smith - 16 @ 24.4.
Captain: Ryan Grundy.
Last season: 10th (1-16, 0.38%).
Huntly North has bolstered its side with some valuable experience with the addition of four recruits, including two Englishmen.
The wooden-spooners of the past two seasons, the Power's batting in particular has had more depth added to it with the arrivals of Shiran Kulathunga from Axe Creek, Storm Giri from Mandurang and the English pair of Will Kennett and Mustafa Kabal.
Kabal is also an opening bowler, while Kennett will also wicket-keep.
There has been a late blow, though, for the Power with the departure of all-rounder Sandun Ranathunga to Echuca South, while Josh Simpson (Golden Square) and Eathen Oaten (Kangaroo Flat) have headed to new BDCA homes.
"I'm confident we'll be a better side than last year bringing in some more mature age players to help our kids out," Power all-rounder Shane Gilchrist said.
"With a bit of extra experience in the side we can spread it a bit more through the batting order and not as put much pressure on the kids through the middle of the innings.
"Hopefully, if we could get four wins this year and our kids keep on improving we'd be happy with that as an outcome."
Among the talented young players in the Power side is leg-spinner Kyen Burrill-Grinton who has recently been added to Cricket Victoria's under-17 country male Emerging Players Squad program.
Meanwhile, in what's a huge positive for the Power the club will field an under-18 team following several years in hiatus.
Fixture:
Rd 1: v Sandhurst (h).
Rd 2: v White Hills (a).
Rd 3: v Kangaroo Flat (h).
Rd 4: v Strathdale-Maristians (a).
Rd 5: v Bendigo (h).
Rd 6 (1 day): v Sandhurst (a).
Rd 7 (1 day): v Strathdale-Maristians (h).
Rd 8 (1 day): v Golden Square (a).
Rd 9: v Strathfieldsaye (a).
Rd 10: v Golden Square (h).
Rd 11: v Eaglehawk (a).
Rd 12: v Bendigo United (h).
Last season's standouts:
RUNS:
Ryan Grundy - 490 @ 30.6.
Sandun Ranathunga - 340 @ 21.2.
Shane Gilchrist - 255 @ 15.9.
WICKETS:
Sandun Ranathunga - 15 @ 31.0.
Shane Gilchrist - 13 @ 38.8.
Jarrod Harris - 9 @ 29.3.
Captain: Jake Klemm.
Last season: 1st (14-4-1, 1.55%).
The Roos enter the 2023-24 season with a target firmly on their backs as the defending premiers after beating Strathdale-Maristians by five wickets in March's grand final.
A key inclusion to an already stacked Roos' bowling brigade is Luke Stagg returning to Dower Park after a stint at Premier Cricket club Essendon.
Stagg gives the Roos yet another new-ball option as part of a dangerous bowling cohort that boasts Dylan Klemm, coach Brent Hamblin, stalwart Adam Burns and Kenny Beith, plus the spin of Chris Barber and captain Jake Klemm.
Neither of last season's English imports Jack Rutherford and Daniel Pratt are returning this season and Kieren Burns has crossed to Bendigo, while as well as the addition of Stagg, Kangaroo Flat also has left-handed middle-order batsman Matt Dwyer back as well as young batsman Eathen Oaten from Huntly North.
The Roos certainly look well-placed to be right at the pointy end of the season again and Hamblin says the side is relishing the challenge of defending a premiership.
"We're looking forward to having a crack again at the two-day cricket," Hamblin said.
"We've got Burnsy and Kenny who can bowl big overs and tie batsmen down and, hopefully, myself, Dylan and Staggy can take some early wickets and make some inroads and then we've got Chris as one of the top leggies in the comp and Jake bowling his offies. I think our bowling is going to be strong, it's a matter of making sure we put ourselves in positions to bat out our 85 overs."
Fixture:
Rd 1: v Eaglehawk (a).
Rd 2: v Bendigo United (h).
Rd 3: v Huntly North (a).
Rd 4: v White Hills (a).
Rd 5: v Sandhurst (h).
Rd 6 (1 day): v Eaglehawk (h).
Rd 7 (1 day): v White Hills (h).
Rd 8 (1 day): v Bendigo (h).
Rd 9: v Strathdale-Maristians (h).
Rd 10: v Bendigo (a).
Rd 11: v Strathfieldsaye (h).
Rd 12: v Golden Square (a).
Last season's standouts:
RUNS:
Jake Klemm - 621
Chris Barber - 580
Daniel Barber - 556
WICKETS:
Brent Hamblin - 31
Adam Burns - 26
Kenny Beith - 22
Captain: Dylan Gibson.
Last season: 9th (4-12-1, 0.85%).
Plenty of scope for improvement for the Dragons, who finished ninth last season and have yet to return to the finals since their drought-breaking premiership win in 2018.
Have lost former captain and opening batsman Joel Murphy, while all-rounder Nick Gladman is currently overseas, with his return date at this stage unknown.
Taking Murphy's place at the top of the batting order is Tom Starr, who has joined the Dragons from Bendigo United.
The Dragons will also welcome back leg-spinner Ben Evans into the first XI line-up and captain-coach Dylan Gibson will also be like a recruit after only playing a cameo role late last season after recovering from a knee injury.
"We finished low on the ladder last year, so we need to make a lot of improvement, but we're quite bullish about how we can go this season," Gibson said.
"As a group we have a lot of belief that we can make inroads and utilise our assets."
The Dragons' batting is likely to be led by Starr, Ben Leed, Jasper Langley, Gibson, gun all-rounder Taylor Beard, hard-hitting keeper-batsman Ash Gray and Liam Stubbings.
And with the ball the Dragons are likely to be spearheaded by workhorse Beard, Ben Yarwood, Zac Sims and Gladman when he arrives complemented by the spin of Evans, Gibson and Stubbings.
Fixture:
Rd 1: v Huntly North (a).
Rd 2: v Strathfieldsaye (h).
Rd 3: v White Hills (a).
Rd 4: v Golden Square (h).
Rd 5: v Kangaroo Flat (a).
Rd 6 (1 day): v Huntly North (h).
Rd 7 (1 day): v Golden Square (a).
Rd 8 (1 day): v Strathdale-Maristians (h).
Rd 9: v Eaglehawk (h).
Rd 10: v Strathdale (a).
Rd 11: v Bendigo United (h).
Rd 12: v Bendigo (a).
Last season's standouts:
RUNS:
Taylor Beard - 502 @ 46.5.
Ash Gray - 370 @ 33.6.
Joel Murphy - 329 @ 23.5.
WICKETS:
Taylor Beard - 23 @ 24.2.
Liam Stubbings - 18 @ 21.4.
Nick Gladman - 16 @ 27.0.
