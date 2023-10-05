An Australian mining company has been given the all clear to search for gold in a highly sought after part of central Victoria.
Southern Star Exploration has been granted a Minerals Exploration Licence by the state government to explore 468 square kilometres in the north central goldfields region, surrounding Agnico Eagle's Fosterville mine lease.
Owned by S2 Resources, Southern Star was granted the exclusive right to apply for the licence in October 2021, after submitting a tender through the North Central Victorian Goldfield Ground Release.
Recent exploration work was undertaken at the site by Kirkland Lake Gold, the owner of Fosterville prior to its acquisition by Agnico, before the lease expired.
In an ASX announcement, S2 Resources executive chairman Mark Bennett said securing the licence was a "significant moment".
"It is the most strategic of the four blocks released around Fosterville, and it is the first to be granted," he said.
The successful tenderer for the other three blocks of the North Central Victorian Goldfields Ground Release was Fosterville Gold Mine.
Southern Star has a minimum expenditure commitment of $10.4 million over the first five-year term of the licence, with a minimum $2.1 million in the first two years.
It is in the process of establishing initial drill sites along roadsides, with the objective of studying the rock layout of the site and guide further drilling.
The licence was approved following the company establishing Native Title Agreements with the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation and Taungurung Land and Waters Council, with approvals from the City of Greater Bendigo for roadside drilling.
"I would like to thank the Dja Dja Wurrung and Taungurung people, and the staff of the Victorian Earth Resources Regulator for their goodwill, guidance and diligence in this process," Mr Bennett said.
If a commercially viable deposit is identified, a separate process towards mining will involve detailed applications, environmental assessment and extensive local engagement, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action.
There could be as much as 75 million ounces of undiscovered gold across northern Victoria.
If exploration is successful, mining could bring a boom to the region, according to Resources Victoria.
