Macgregor Cameron and Chloe Langley were voted as South Bendigo's best for the 2023 season at the club's presentation night.
It was Langley's third A-grade netball best and fairest, while Cameron claimed the senior football award in his first season at the club since crossing from Monash Blues.
In a season where the ruck stocks in the BFNL were as strong as its been for years, Cameron was immense for the Bloods and could be argued to be the premier big man in the competition along with Sandhurst's Hamish Hosking.
Cameron accumulated 787 hit-outs and 190 hit-outs to advantage (H&A season), which was the most in the BFNL.
He played a vital role in most of the Bloods victories in 2023, but his best performance might have come in a 73-point defeat to Gisborne in round 17, where he had 29 disposals, 64 hit-outs, 17 clearances, four inside 50s, a goal and 236 ranking points.
Cameron averaged 18.82 disposals, 13.41 contested possessions, 2.65 marks, 6.35 clearances, 2.94 tackles and 50.06 hit-outs per game.
Runner-up was this year's ranking points leader, Brody Haddow.
The ball magnet returned from Donald at the start of the season and was one of the best midfielders in the competition.
From his 19 games, Haddow's lowest possession tally was 22, and he only had less than 30 five times.
In round nine, he racked up 50 touches against Castlemaine.
Haddow averaged 34.16 disposals, 8.63 clearances, 3.81 effective inside 50s and 5.84 tackles per game.
Bendigo Pioneer Tait Poyser was named most improved while Oscar White claimed the most consistent award, and Sam Langley won the most courageous.
Zac Sims won the reserve's top gong, and Evan Santos claimed the under-18s best and fairest.
In the netball, Chloe Langley affirmed her status as a club legend by winning her third A-grade best and fairest (2019, 2021, and 2023).
The goal shooter won ahead of Stephanie Goode.
Olivia Mason swept the rest of the A-grade honours, going home with the coaches award and best in finals.
Like the senior footballers, the Bloods snuck into finals, finishing fifth before losing comfortably in the elimination final.
Stephanie Green claimed the honours in A-Reserve while Shaina Brook won the B-grade, Kirsandra Shepherd claimed the B-reserve, and Eden Clifford took out the under-17s.
BEST AND FAIREST WINNERS:
FOOTBALL:
SENIORS:
Macgregor Cameron
RESERVES:
Zac Sims
UNDER-18s:
Evan Santos
NETBALL:
A-GRADE:
Chloe Langley
A-RESERVE:
Stephanie Green
B-GRADE:
Shaina Brook
B-RESERVE:
Kirsandra Shepherd
UNDER-17s:
Eden Clifford
