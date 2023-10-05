Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Langley and Cameron South Bendigo's best in 2023

NS
By Nathan Spicer
October 5 2023 - 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo A-grade netball and senior footy best and fairest winners Chloe Langley and Macgregor Cameron.
South Bendigo A-grade netball and senior footy best and fairest winners Chloe Langley and Macgregor Cameron.

Macgregor Cameron and Chloe Langley were voted as South Bendigo's best for the 2023 season at the club's presentation night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.