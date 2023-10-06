The closest thing to a watching a string quartet under the stars is coming to the Discovery Science and Technology Centre's new planetarium.
Brisbane-based group Angel Strings wants to take you on a trip through its cosmos with its repertoire by Phillip Glass, Ravel, Max Richter and more.
Cellist and director Kathryn McKee said the show debuted at the Brisbane Planetarium, and Discovery's new facility was perfect for the performance.
MORE NEWS:
"I love combining sound with visuals, to me it goes somewhere else where neither of those things can go on their own," she said.
"I researched every planetarium in the country regarding seating capacity ... and also the software that they used, because the planetariums use different software and to transfer the show it would need to be compatible.
"The visuals are tailored to go with the music. You can sense a relationship between the two; sometimes you just go off on your own journey."
Ms McKee said the show was in the dark, meaning the quartet had to practice with minimal light, which added "a whole other level to our skill."
Discovery's planetarium opened in May, with general manager Alissa Van Soest excited to offer more than educational experiences.
"It can be used for movies, for music, it can be used for presentations, sleeping under the stars, why not?" she said in May.
"Let's try lots of different things; we don't want to be limited by our imagination when there's so many people with incredible imaginations out there."
OTHER NEWS:
Angel Strings would play at the planetarium on Friday, October 20 at 4pm, 5.30pm and 6pm.
Tickets are available at bendigoregion.com.au.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.