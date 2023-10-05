The Bendigo Trades Hall will be transformed into a traditional German bierhall as Oktoberfest comes to town.
Brewers Collective has teamed up with Heathcote's Cornella Brewery and Burnley Brewing for the event, which pays tribute to one of the largest traditions in Bavarian culture.
Brewer Brett Davis said the idea for the local event came after speaking with Cornella Brewery's Matt van Run about the possibility of showcasing local businesses making German style beers.
From there, the pair enlisted Melbourne-based Burnley Brewing, which had released about a dozen German-style beers for the past 12 months.
The collaboration has resulted in four craft beers being brewed, including a marzen, a bock, and a festbier.
Mr Davis has been brewing at Brewers Collective at Short Street, Bendigo since the brewpub opened six month ago.
"In some ways [German beer is] the original craft beer," Mr Davis said.
"It would've been small scale and everyone was brewing their beers and each village or town made their own beer."
The collaboration didn't stop with the beverages however, with local business Tageskarte enlisted to cater for the event.
"They do traditional German style food, which is awesome, [we've] tracked down a German band as well, so we've tried to make it pretty realistic," Mr Davis said.
Oktoberfest is celebrated annually in Munich and attracts more than 6 million people, with more than 6 million litres of beer consumed ever year.
Other events happening around Bendigo for Oktoberfest include at The McIvor Hotel on October 14, and at Ms Batterhams on Friday, October 6 from 6.30pm.
