Beginners delight for aspiring golfers at Axedale Golf Club

AXEDALE Golf Club will host the regional launch of 1Club Golf on Sunday, October 15.
1Club is a simple and affordable way to welcome newcomers to the sport.
Beginners start by using one specially designed golf club, and within an hour, players will be out on course after a short session educating them about safety, etiquette and course care.
Axedale Golf Club president Rod Threlfall said the club was excited to be chosen to launch 1Club in regional Victoria following its debut in Oakleigh, Melbourne.
"We believe this will be perfect to introduce new people to the sport and to the club," Threlfall said.
"1Club will be particularly attractive for families because Mum, Dad and the kids can all play for minimum cost and without spending the whole day at golf."
1Club founder and professional golfer Sandy Jamieson said the club was perfectly designed to introduce people to golf.
"Many people who are interested in golf never take it up because they think it is expensive and difficult, but in our program, you use just one club for all shots," Jamieson said.
"The club is specially designed to make the game intuitive without the need for intensive tuition.
"Being a good golfer doesn't mean shooting 68 - it means you can play safely, quickly and enjoyably and be good company to go around with."
The session will begin at 10am and participants can find more information and register at axedalegc.com.au.
"We'll have experienced Axedale members walking with each group," Jamieson said.
"Not to teach them technique, but to show them how to play as part of a group."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.