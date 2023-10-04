Bendigo Advertiser
ATHLETICS: Fynch flies to win as Tuesday Night Series begins

By Nathan Dole
Updated October 5 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 8:51am
Fynch flies to win as Tuesday Night Series begins
SOUTH Bendigo's rising star Tyler Fynch raced to victory in the 3000m duel at Tuesday night's start to the Parker Electrical-backed series for athletes at the Flora Hill track.

