Fynch flies to win as Tuesday Night Series begins

SOUTH Bendigo's rising star Tyler Fynch raced to victory in the 3000m duel at Tuesday night's start to the Parker Electrical-backed series for athletes at the Flora Hill track.
Round one of the Tuesday Night Series drew 27 starters across three distances - 1000m, 3000m and 5000m.
In the 3000m it was a South Bendigo double as Fynch charged to the line in 9:53.17 ahead of clubmate and AB life member and long-time sponsor Greg Hilson, 11:23.82.
Next best was Russell Jenkins from Bendigo University in 11:28.
Fastest female was Tyler Fynch's younger sister, Piper, in 13:22.
It was an all-Bendigo University showdown in the 5000m where Glenn McMillan was too strong for his Pride clubmates.
McMillan crossed the line in 18:06 as Mitch Whitham was runner-up in 18:44.
The 1000m was taken out by South Bendigo's Jake Hilson in 2:40.
Two of Bendigo Little Athletics most talented competitors in Mila Childs and April Wainwright were second and third in times of 3:24 and 3:29.
Meanwhile, round one of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action is on this Saturday from 1.30pm at the Flora Hill complex.
Results from Tuesday night's racing at the Retreat Road track in Flora Hill:
Club legend - BH Bendigo Harriers, BLA Bendigo Little Athletics, SB South Bendigo, Uni. Bendigo University, Inv. Invitation.
Mixed 1000m:
Jake Hilson 24, SB 2:40.62; Mila Childs 12, BLA 3:24.92; April Wainwright 11, Uni. 3:29.33; Maurice Nihill 14, SB 3:35.97; Milanke Haasbroek 9, BLA 3:39.44; Keelan McInerney 13, BH 3:50.60; Preston Anfuso 10, BH 4:03.61; Jack Norris 13, Inv. 4:10.53; Rebecca Soulsby 49, BH 4:57.76.
Mixed 3000m:
Tyler Fynch 13, SB 9:53.17; Greg Hilson 54, SB 11:23.82; Russell Jenkins 61, Uni. 11:28.94; Andre van Agtmaal 32, Uni. 11:37.55; Aaron Anderson 49, Uni. 12:44.42; Piper Fynch 11, SB 13:22.64; Andrea Smith 47, Uni. 14:22.37; Anthony Byrne 41, Uni. 14:47.36; Jimmy Byrne 11, Uni. 14:56.41; Nadene Macdonald 43, BH 14:57.09; Melissa Barnes 51, BH 15:39.87; Ross Douglas 57, Uni. 15:48.84; Melissa Douglas 48, Uni. 19:35.95; Poppy Wainwright 14, Uni. 20:08.66.
Mixed 5000m:
Glenn McMillan 31, Uni. 18:06.69; Mitch Whitham 25, Uni. 18:44.49; Steven Field 45, Uni. 19:16.01; David Cripps 52, Uni. 20:01.64.
