Free Japanese Encephalitis vaccines will be available to Rochester residents in the next few weeks after the state government extended the eligibility program.
Campaspe Shire is one of the municipalities considered at higher risk of Japanese Encephalitis virus infection, especially for people regularly spending time outdoors.
The vaccine is free and available from GPs, Aboriginal community-controlled organisations, community pharmacies and local councils.
Campaspe communities director Jo Bradshaw said the risks of infection rose usually between November and March when there was an increased number of mosquitos.
"Now is a great time to get ahead of the game and get vaccinated against Japanese Encephalitis ahead of this year's mosquito season," Ms Bradshaw said.
Public immunisation sessions will be held at the Rochester Service Centre on Thursday, October 26 from 4pm to 5.30pm.
Similar sessions will be held at Gunbower Recreation Reserve (Tuesday, October 10 from noon to 1pm) and the Echuca Library (Thursday, October 12 from 4pm to 5.30pm).
The Japanese Encephalitis vaccine is available free-of-charge and bookings are not required so walk-ins are welcome.
Residents will need their Medicare card as a consent form is to be completed on the day.
If a person is "at risk", such as babies, pregnant or breastfeeding women, they will need to refer to a GP or medical clinic to receive the vaccination.
For further information please contact Council's Immunisation team on 1300 666 535 and for full eligibility criteria including those considered "At Risk", visit: www.health.vic.gov.au/infectious-diseases/japanese-encephalitis
