Dad's self-harm, arson threats heard in Bendigo court

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated October 5 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 11:30am
A Bendigo father who threatened to set fire to his family's home has received a good behaviour bond. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A 55-year-old father of five with mental health issues who threatened to stab himself in the neck and set his family's house on fire has received a good behaviour bond for six months.

