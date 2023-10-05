A development company specialising in "micro-communities" has begun work on one of its three projects it hopes will transform vacant parcels of land in Bendigo into housing.
Piermont Group, which has a number of multi-dwelling projects in South East Melbourne, has acquired in-fill land at Fortuna Villa, Strathfieldsaye and Kennington with 78 three and four bedroom homes to be built across the three sites by the end of 2024.
Acquisitions director for Piermont Ross Johnstone said the company was excited to see work begin at the Fortuna Villa site.
"I personally have a strong connection with Bendigo and have a firm belief that our style of communities and housing options will be very well received in the Bendigo real estate market," he said.
"We have acquired a number of amazing parcels of land which fit our style of projects and are excited about creating new opportunities and relationships in Bendigo.
"We believe the city is more than ready for the style of living options we have successfully delivered across a number of communities".
The houses were catered towards "a range of demographics", and had proven popular among downsizers and retirees, Mr Johnstone said.
McKean McGregor has been appointed to market the projects and find owners for the residences, and director Jayden Donaldson said they had noticed a gap in the market for semi-retired people.
"There is a distinct need for modern, retiree-friendly, well-priced housing options in established areas and we are excited to start talking to interested parties," he said.
Twenty-four townhouses will be built at the Fortuna Villa site, with 20 at 853 Strathfieldsaye Road, and another 20 at 19-27 Marnie Road, Kennington.
McKean McGregor marketing manager Brock Pinner said the houses could cater to anyone in "downsizer mode".
"It might be late 40s, early 50s that are empty nesters, maybe never had kids or whatever that situation looks like," he said.
"But to come into an environment where they've got their own title so they own the property, a brand new, really contemporary build, but also they've got some facilities within the actual community itself, it really appeals to a bit more of a cross-age demographic."
Mr Pinner said it was exciting for a Melbourne business to show confidence in Bendigo as a destination for new housing projects.
"There's clearly been some challenges in the construction industry in the last two or three years, but to have confidence in Bendigo, and for these types of developers to be active in getting these developments underway, is extremely exciting," he said.
For more information on the projects head to piermontgroup.au or click here to register your interest.
Piermont Group and McKean McGregor would host an information night on Wednesday, October 25 at Fortuna Villa from 6pm.
RSVP by emailing clientservices2@mckeanmcgregor.com.au or calling 5454 6600.
