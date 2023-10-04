Stunning black-and-white photos, military medals and a stolen World War One German bugle are among the incredible artefacts on display showcasing the history of Bendigo's 38th Battalion.
The exhibition is open to the general public at the Bendigo Military Museum until the end of the year but some special visitors were given a guided tour on Wednesday, October 4 as part of Seniors Week.
About 40 senior citizens took in the exhibition across three guided tours which tells the story of a local military unit from its inception at the Bendigo Jockey Club to the Armistice on the Western Front and the return of veterans to Bendigo after the war.
A highlight is Jack Grinton's 'Camera on the Somme' display which features incredibly clear black-and-white photos from the battlefields in France and on leave in England.
Jack and his brother Albert (or Bert) were part of the 38th Battalion which was formed on March 1, 1916, and was involved in a number of engagements in France and Belgium during 1917 and 1918.
Jack took a camera with him and the photos on display were developed from almost 1000 undeveloped negatives sitting in a tin owned by Jack's daughter Jean.
Jean was close to throwing them out but instead donated them to Aylene Kirkwood at the Eaglehawk Heritage Association in 2011 who then loaned them to the Bendigo District RSL Sub-branch.
Peter Ball is one of the many volunteers who have spent several years collating and cataloguing artefacts related to the 38th Battalion to the point where it was possible to stage an exhibition.
Mr Ball said the images told a story unique to Bendigo involving Bendigo people.
"Jack took photos of graves on the battlefield and you can read the names on the graves," Mr Ball said.
"He even wrote the name in white at the bottom of a negative of a person he photographed."
There's a captured German bugle on display, maps of the trenches brought back home by the men and a life size cut-out of Jack Grinton himself in full military uniform standing five-foot nine inches (about 175 centimetres) which was created from one of the negatives.
A photo of Bert Grinton receiving his Distinguished Conduct (Service) Medal with the certificate and medal is also on view.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Museum curator Lena Morrison-van Velsen praised the efforts of Mr Ball and his fellow tireless volunteers for their work in caring for the artefacts which constantly arrive at the museum.
"Last weekend we had a 96-year-old pass on her husband's belonging," Ms Morrison-van Velsen said.
"She was wondering whether to just leave them to us (in her will) but she wanted to see they were in good hands before she died."
As well as what's on the ground floor, work goes on upstairs at the museum ensuring all military memorabilia are carefully stored and labelled.
The museum also offers a table where visitors can handle some of the items soldiers used in wartime.
"There's a 30kg pack which people try to lift which makes them realise how hard it would be to navigate in battle and that makes it real for visitors," Ms Morrison-van Velsen said.
The 38th Battalion exhibition is open on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 3pm at the Bendigo Military Museum on Pall Mall until December 17.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.