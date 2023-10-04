A woman charged with contravening a family violence order that had rendered her homeless appeared in Bendigo Magistrates' Court from police lockup via video wearing pyjamas and slippers.
The court on Tuesday, October 10 heard the Maryborough woman was a chronic alcoholic and after her arrest on Sunday night had been taken by ambulance to Bendigo Health for treatment for alcohol withdrawal.
She was returned to the Bendigo police cells on Monday evening.
According to her lawyer, she was still "quite unwell".
The court heard the woman was in an on-off relationship, in which she had a long history of violence.
A previous family violence order had excluded her from the address where she lived with her partner if she was affected by alcohol.
But on September 20 she had been placed on a new order that prohibited her from being within 5m of the man, and therefore from being at her home.
On Sunday, October 1, police had responded to an anonymous report that she was at the Maryborough premises, and were told by the male victim, her partner, that she had come to visit a puppy and was hiding in the toilet.
The accused had been compliant and left, but an hour later, at around 8.30pm, police received reports of yelling from the address and found she had returned and was allegedly throwing items around the house.
At Maryborough police station she admitted to breaching her community corrections order and contravening the family violence order by being at the premises.
However, her lawyer told the court the intervention order was too new to have taken effect.
Her client was withdrawing from chronic alcoholism and her first alcohol and drug appointment was only due to take place that week, she said.
In addition, the woman had nowhere else to live.
The lawyer had made "extensive efforts" to find her alternative accommodation but had been unsuccessful.
Given the accused's partner wanted the relationship to continue and the couple had no children who would be impacted, the intervention order should be varied, she argued.
Magistrate Megan Aumair agreed, saying she thought the court would be "setting [the woman] up to fail" if she was excluded from her only address.
She told the accused to make her way down to the courts in order to make the application.
The woman responded with gratitude and enthusiasm, saying she would come as soon as possible.
"All of a sudden" she was feeling a lot better, the magistrate remarked.
