When Gemma Thompson felt searing pain in her face earlier this year, she had no idea what was causing it.
After being treated at the Bendigo Health emergency department in March, the Marong resident was diagnosed with trigeminal neuralgia.
"This is all very new to me, I'm trying to find answers and treatments and cures," she said. "I want an answer, I want my life back.
"I'm only 34, and the idea of having to spend the rest of my life living with this is very daunting."
Trigeminal neuralgia was a chronic pain disorder which affected the largest cranial nerve, resulting in facial pain varying from a stabbing feeling to a burning and throbbing sensation, most commonly on one side of the face.
It has been nicknamed the "suicide disease" due to it making everyday living almost unbearable.
Ms Thompson said it was something she "never knew about 12 months ago", however has taken over her life.
She has signed up to the Fighting TN charity, which has provided sufferers with a support and awareness community while raising money to help find a cure.
Ms Thompson has chosen to walk 10 kilometres every day of October, something made more challenging by the condition, especially with cold weather and wind.
Chris Bonner has also embarked on a personal challenge, riding his bike more than 250 kilometres from Bendigo to his hometown, Cobden.
He said his gruelling ride was all about raising awareness and starting a conversation around the little known disorder.
Fighting TN founder, Echuca resident Skye Davis, said for many people with trigeminal neuralgia, being part of a community could be validating.
"It's a pain that no one can see and it's all in your head, so you think it's all in your head," she said.
"To know you're not alone is great, and for people to understand what you're talking about when you say it feels like this, and to bring everyone together, is good."
Treatments for the disorder include medicines or surgical treatment although Ms Davis, who has had the surgery, said it didn't work for her and she ended up with pain on both sides of her face.
October 7 is Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day, and Ms Thompson said she hoped the charity's efforts would increase its profile.
"[It's] just so people can understand that this exists, to get donations to help our medical professionals fund more treatment options and more answers because it is quite limited at the moment," she said.
To support the cause, register for a walk, ride, or run this month, or donate at fightingtn.com.au.
