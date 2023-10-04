Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Regional Victorians raising awareness for trigeminal neuralgia

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 4 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marong resident Gemma Thompson said she was looking for answers after being diagnosed with trigeminal neuralgia earlier this year. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Marong resident Gemma Thompson said she was looking for answers after being diagnosed with trigeminal neuralgia earlier this year. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

When Gemma Thompson felt searing pain in her face earlier this year, she had no idea what was causing it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.