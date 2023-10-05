A man impersonated a police officer because he was worried about a young motorcyclist's safety, he told the Bendigo Magistrates' Court last week.
In a case the magistrate described as "a fairly strange set of circumstances", the former security guard had attempted to pass himself off to the young rider as a member of the force.
The accused, who represented himself in court on Thursday, September 28, admitted to the charge of impersonating a police officer.
He said he had at one time had a role in training police and had "the utmost respect" for them.
But his actions had been motivated by concern for the young motorcyclist, whose riding he believed to be dangerous.
Through an involvement with the tow truck industry he had seen a lot of road fatalities, and had wanted to "put the wind up" the rider and make him aware of the danger, the man said.
However, he acknowledged he had been "very out of line on the day".
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I was very worried about your safety and the way you were riding your motorbike," he told the victim of his crime, who accepted the apology.
The court heard the offender had experienced a lot of change in his personal life and been under a significant amount of stress.
He also suffered from diabetes.
"I take full responsibility. I should've rung the police. I was having trouble with my sugar," he said.
Magistrate McRae told him not to take the law into his own hands.
"If you've got a problem with the way someone's driving, you ring the police," she said.
She ordered him to pay $400 to the Blue Ribbon Foundation, which supports community projects in memory of Victoria Police members who have died in the line of duty.
She also told him to see his doctor.
"Because stress and anxiety can make you behave in ways you don't normally behave in," she said.
"Reach out for some help."
