Mongols outlaw motorcycle gang members are set to ride through Bendigo, with police numbers to be boosted as rides could be "intimidating" to the public.
Echo and VIPER police task forces would closely monitor the ride, which starts in Echuca on October 11 and travels through the Loddon-Mallee region before ending in Melbourne.
The gang is expected to be in Bendigo around the weekend of October 14.
It will be the second group motorcycle ride in Bendigo in October, with the Black Uhlans in the area on October 8 and 9.
Bendigo Police Superintendent Brad Dixon said they were not expecting a repeat of the problems during a recent Ballarat run, where an alleged senior Bandidos gang member was shot.
"Our presence hasn't changed," he said.
"We do an intel risk assessment on the run, and our intelligence hasn't changed since our initial [assessment] as a result of what happened in Ballarat.
"We're pretty confident that there's not gonna be a repeat of those offences that what we saw in Ballarat."
A Bendigo region ride by the smaller Black Uhlans motorcycle club on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8 was also planned.
Police did not expect "anything major to happen" during both rides, but people should be aware there would be more motorcycle groups around.
Residents could also expect to see more police.
"We're certainly not intimidated by outlaw motorcycle groups," he said.
"What we're doing is providing an increased presence because we know large groups of motorcycle groups in towns can be intimidating.
"It's about public reassurance that we are able to respond if anything happened, but we're not anticipating too many public order incidents."
The Mongols are one of the "big six" outlaw motorcycle groups in Australia, alongside the Bandidos and Hell's Angels.
