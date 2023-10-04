Bendigo Advertiser
Fosterville Gold Mine seismic event felt in Axedale

Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 4 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 1:30pm
A seismic event at FOsterville Gold Mine was felt at nearby towns. Image by Google Earth
A 2.4 magnitude mine-induced seismic event has been felt in Axedale, and possibly further.

